On June 30, according to officials, Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence investigation at Allen, helping the alleged victims escape and getting them to safety.

When they returned to serve warrants against the alleged abuser, however, the officers encountered “pure hell,” entering unaware, officials said, into an ambush that ultimately resulted in three dedicated public servants and a K9 officer dead, several officers and individuals injured and families and an entire community mourning.

While details were slow to emerge on the incident in the initial hours after the incident, the information that has emerged since paints a picture of a horrifying series of events that has left and entire community changed forever.

The fallen

The officers who were killed included two longtime veterans of law enforcement and a younger officer who served in various roles, all of whom had families and friends, as well as a community which relied on them daily.

The fallen are:

• Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Russell Chaffins was 28 years old and a K9 handler with the PPD. Chaffins served in a number of different public service roles, being a former member of the Prestonsburg Fire Department, an EMT, a sergeant in the U.S. Army National Guard and a U.S. Marshal.

His wife, Savannah Chaffins, posted on Facebook on July 2 that she had lost her best friend, husband and father of her child “in the blink of an eye.”

“He called me as he was going to his last call,” she wrote in the public post. “He called just to tell me he loved me. I’ll never get to hear those words again.”

Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods said during a July 3 press conference that the K9 Chaffins handled — Nelson — will be retired and will now live with Savannah Chaffins and the couple’s six-year-old daughter, Paisley.

• Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure, 60, joined the Prestonburg Police Department in 1983. He served as a school resource officer at Prestonsburg High School and, on June 22, the department had announced that Frasure had been promoted to the rank of captain, overseeing the Special Projects Division, which contains School Resource and Safety, Criminal Investigations and Interdiction Squad, and Training and Preparedness.

Frasure is survived by his wife, Clearnce Prater Frasure; sons, Ralph Kelly Fasure and Robert Clarence Frasure; daughter, Stacy (Mike) McGuire; grandchildren, James McGuire, Nathaniel McGuire, Landon McGuire and Kaden McGuire; a brother and others.

• Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry, 60, worked for both the Prestonsburg Police Department and then Kentucky State Police, before coming to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office after his retirement from KSP.

During his time at KSP, Petry held the positions of trooper, detective and public affairs officer and received the award of Trooper of the Year.

He was also school resource officer at Floyd Central High School and was the chief of the Martin Fire Department.

Petry is survived by his wife, Sherry Rorrer Petry; son, William Chase Petry; daughter, Courtney Branham (Shane) Dingus; grandchildren, Haley Morgan Dingus and Charles Walker Dingus; a sister and others.

• Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 Drago, who was handled by Deputy Dusty Newsome.

Several others were injured in various ways by the incident and, during a press conference on July 3, officials gave an update on their status.

Constable Gary Wolfe was injured when a round went through his windshield and glass or shrapnel went into his face, injuring his eyes, which will require more several surgeries, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said. Wolfe has returned home.

Floyd Emergency Management Director Joe Reynolds will lose his left eye as a result of a gunshot wound suffered in the incident, Williams said.

“All things being said, they’re in good spirits and as well as can be expected,” Williams said.

Floyd County Sheriff John P. Hunt said Deputy Darrin Lawson will remain hospitalized for weeks and had surgery on the morning of July 3. Hunt said Lawson wants to return to work tomorrow and is thankful for all the prayers being said on his behalf.

Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley said a KSP trooper was shot and his life was likely saved by his vest.

“Every single responder who came to that area, whether they were shot or not, suffered greatly,” he said.

The incident

Officials say the incident began after officers began an investigation into domestic violence accusations against Lance P. Storz, of Allen.

At about 2 p.m. on June 30, according to Sheriff Hunt, his agency received a call from a relative of Storz’ wife.

“That phone call detailed that she had received a text message from … the suspect’s wife, and the (wife), at that time, stated through a text message, some allegations of being held against her will and she needed help and she’d been abused and she needed out and she needed the police,” Hunt said.

Petry and Deputy Chris Hall, Hunt said, went to Storz’ residence and, upon arrival, Storz’ wife was outside the residence waiting for police. When they got out of their vehicle, Hunt said, the woman ran to their vehicle and said that Storz was asleep and she needed to get away from the residence.

The deputies, Hunt said, also picked up Storz’ daughter from different residence and got them to a safe place where they could be interviewed and the investigation could begin.

The interview with Storz’ wife revealed a number of serious allegations.

“He had her cell phone; he wouldn’t let her use it,” Hunt said the wife alleged. “He had barricaded her and held her hostage for a number of days. Only when he went to sleep was she able to make a text call to a relative to summon for help.”

Petry and Hall assisted Storz’ wife in getting an emergency protective order, Hunt said, and heard allegations that the wife had been sexually assaulted by Storz, as well.

A warrant was obtained, Hunt said, to arrest Storz on charges related to assault and abuse of his wife and the deputies went back to the residence at around 6:30 p.m. to serve that warrant, as well as to serve Storz with an emergency protective order.

“The wife did say that Mr. Storz … had firearms in the house,” Hunt said. “Deputies, at that time, didn’t know how many, or to what extent his training was — if he had any — or his intent to use those weapons.”

Petry and Hall, Hunt said, met up with deputies Dusty Newsome, who was Drago’s handler, and Darrin Lawson, to assist in executing the arrest.

One of the deputies, Hunt said, noticed Storz in the window of the residence when they arrived and warned the others.

“As Deputy Newsome and Deputy Petry approached the house … the suspect immediately opened the door like he’d been waiting on them — he knew they were coming,” Hunt said.

As the shooting started, Petry was shot, and Hunt said, Hall rolled out of his car and got under Newsome’s vehicle, where he would stay for hours. Deputy Lawson got out of his vehicle and was immediately shot, Hunt said. Officials said later that Lawson’s gunshot wound, in his leg, continued to require surgeries through the weekend.

Newsome drug Lawson to cover, Hunt said, and was able to call for help, at which time other agencies and officers, such as Prestonsburg Police Officer Chaffins, Constable Wolfe, EM Director Reynolds and Kentucky State Police, among others, responded to assist.

County Attorney Bartley, who was on scene of the incident because he had been informed of what was happening and went to the scene, not knowing exactly what was occurring, reflected the anger many in the community feel about the incident.

“On this particular day, these police officers were doing their job, a job that most people wouldn’t want to do, a job that they have to do every day of their lives, and they put their lives on the line every single day,” he said, adding the officers are underpaid and under-appreciated.

Bartley said he went to the scene thinking only that Lawson had been shot and he went wanting to make sure, as prosecutor, that the suspect, “went to jail forever.”

En route, Bartley said, he encountered KSP troopers from outside the area who were attempting to respond and had parked at the Double Kwik convenience store nearby. Bartley said he led them to the residence.

“I can remember getting out of my car, still not knowing, still thinking I was there because one police officer had been shot, thinking I was there to help assist in an investigation,” he said. “I got out of my car and I remember Deputy Kevin Shepherd … screamed at me. I don’t even remember his exact words. He basically wanted me to duck for cover and to come to him. I knew by looking at his face, and by listening his voice, that things were much worse than I originally knew. From there, all hell unfolded in front of my eyes.”

Due to Storz’ position in the residence and the type and amount of guns and ammunition he possessed, officials said, the responding officers came into an ambush.

“Upon arrival, these officers did not know they were walking into a tactical ambush and that the shooter had an unabated field of fire of about 200 yards,” said Judge-Executive Williams.

The residence, Williams said, was at the end of a single-lane road and was in an elevated position.

The officers, Williams said, acted valiantly and, at 10 p.m., Storz surrendered.

“Upon surrendering, the reality and magnitude of what just occurred began to sink in and our community was going to be forever changed,” he said.

Bartley said everyone responding acted valiantly and did the right things.

“There is no question of whether they were doing their jobs correctly — they were — they just ran into a monster,” Bartley said.

Bartley: Death ain’t good enough’ for suspect

Storz has been lodged in the Pike County Detention Center since his arrest and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf July by Floyd District Judge Eric Hall because a felony charge cannot be resolved at the district court level. Hall ordered Storz held on a $10 million bond.

Storz faces a number of felony charges, some of which Bartley said are death-penalty-eligible. Bartley said because the case will ultimately be prosecuted by Floyd Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner’s office, he cannot make that decision.

However, he said, the death penalty isn’t enough of a response for Storz’ actions.

“Death ain’t good enough for that son of a bitch,” Bartley said.

On July 1, Bartley told reporters that comfort would be difficult to find at this time.

“I don’t know that there is any comfort for anybody at this time,” Bartley said. “These are human beings. These are people who have children, spouses, a mom and dad and their world will never be the same.

“There’s a special place in hell for people like this,” Bartley said. “If there ain’t, there ought to be.”

Bartley also reflected anger felt in the community over the shootings when a reporter on July 3 asked if officers had any idea of Storz’ motive.

“Why does it matter what the motive is?” Bartley asked. “There’s nothing more wrong in this world than what this man did. Who gives a damn about his motive?”

Community responds with prayer, giving

Since the day after the incident, individuals from both Floyd County and from across the region and beyond have been showing support for the victims of the shooting, in both spiritual and tangible ways. Communities have held prayer services, as Floyd County did on the morning of July 1.

Prestonsburg Police Deputy Chief Lt. Col. Ross Shurtleff said that type of support needs to continue.

“It is important to the families, it is important to law enforcement, it is important to this community, that they continue to see the phenomenal outpouring of support you have given us thus far throughout the week ahead of us,” he said.

Shurtleff thanked the Pikeville Police Department, which sent personnel to help cover for the Prestonsburg Police Department during the hours and days after the incident.

Judge-Executive Williams said on July 3 there had already been financial contributions totaling at least $40,000 for the families and the victims of the incidents, but more is needed. A single funeral, he said, costs $10,000.

Local banks, such as People’s Bank and Community Trust Bank, have already contributed, and funds are being set up to benefit the families.

Donors can also give funds through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and its affiliate Floyd County Community Foundation at, http://bit.ly/FloydCF. Donors are asked to specify in the additional notes section that the funds are intended for the victims of the Floyd County shootings.

Shurtleff said the mission going forward is to ensure the families of the fallen are taken care of going forward and not forgotten after a period of time when people return to “their new version of normal.”

“I will make it my life’s mission that that new normal includes them as long as we draw a breath of air,” Shurtleff said. “It will take this entire community to do that.”

Prestonsburg Police Chief Woods said the community will recover, and it will be difficult, but they will not have to do it alone.

“This happens far too often in our country today,” Woods said. “I don’t know the answer. I don’t know exactly where we go. I just know that we continue to hold the line. That’s all we’re here left to do, is hold the line for those that have fallen.”

Woods asked for those who are praying to continue to pray for the families and the loved ones who have suffered.

“The Bible teaches us that His grace is sufficient,” he said. “With God’s help, I know we will heal. We will rise above.”