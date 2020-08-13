According to officials with the Perry County Sheriff's Office, as of presstime Aug. 12, no arrests have been made in the fatal shooting that occurred earlier in the week.
At approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, Perry County 911 Dispatch received a call of a shooting on Old Mill Ridge Road in the Bonnyman community of Perry County. PCSO deputies responded to the call and said they discovered an individual that appeared to be dead.
The Perry County Coroner's office pronounced the victim, Amber Combs, 57, of Bonnyman, dead at the scene.
PCSO said no arrests are expected to be made at this time. This incident, said PCSO, is currently under investigation by Lt. Shannon Woods and is expected to be presented to a Perry County grand jury next month.
