A Louisville man was indicted recently in federal court for allegedly being found in possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine which police say he intended to distribute in Perry and Knott counties.

According to court documents, on July 12, Markell Calloway, also known as Pablo Kell or Kell, pleaded not guilty to a single count of possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, during the course of the investigation, police learned that Calloway had been traveling to Hazard twice a week to deliver narcotics and firearms.

The court documents said that, on June 14, Calloway led police on a high-speed pursuit beginning in Franklin County.

While the pursuit continued on I-64, the court documents said, Calloway’s vehicle continued to drive at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour while weaving in and out of traffic, making contact with multiple uninvolved vehicles until his vehicle clipped a tractor-trailer truck. Calloway, the documents said, lost control of the vehicle, which struck the guardrail, and became airborne before coming to rest in the trees to the right of I-64.

Calloway and another occupant of the vehicle, the documents said, were both ejected. Calloway was found with a backpack wrapped around his arm. In the backpack, according to court documents, officers found a package of methamphetamine which tested positive for the substance and weighed approximately 526.5 grams. A second package of suspected methamphetamine in the backpack was not tested, documents said, and weighed approximately 527 grams.

A quantity of fentanyl was also found, the citation said, along with six ounces of suspected marijuana.

Calloway, the documents said, is also suspected of gang activity, including suspected involvement in shootings in Louisville.

According to the indictment, if convicted of the charges, Calloway faces between 10 years and life in prison, as well as a maximum $10 million fine.