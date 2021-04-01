A Lexington man was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on charges that he trafficked in heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in Perry County for three years, which ended this month.
According to the indictment, between March 2018 and March of this year, Eli A. Ruffin, 35, of Yellowstone, Lexington, “knowingly and intentionally” distributed heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in Perry County. If convicted of the charge, the indictment said, Ruffin faces a maximum of 20 years in prison or 30 years if he has a prior felony drug conviction, in addition to a fine of between $1 million and $2 million.
The indictment also charges Ruffin with two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with a March 3 incident in which two individuals who are not named in the indictment were injured due to Ruffin’s distribution of the drug.
Those charges, according to the indictment, carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years unless Ruffin has a prior felony drug conviction, in which case the maximum sentence would be life in prison.
According to court documents, Ruffin pleaded not guilty to the charges on March 26 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram, who set a trial date of May 25 in the case.
