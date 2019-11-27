A woman was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on charges that she defrauded the Perry County coal company for which she worked out of thousands of dollars.
Sherry F. Thomas, age and address unavailable, was indicted on four counts of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft in the case.
According to the indictment, handed down by a grand jury in London, between 2012 and last year, Thomas devised a scheme to defraud Carbon River Coal Corporation and to obtain money and property by means of “materially false and fraudulent pretenses.”
The indictment said that, during the time of the crimes, Thomas was the coal company’s office manager and bookkeeper and her office was located at Vicco.
Part of her duties, the indictment said, included preparing payroll and payroll checks to pay appropriate taxes. However, the indictment said, rather than paying the coal company’s taxes in full, Thomas wrote checks to herself from the coal company, forging the vice president’s signature.
According to the indictment, on at least four different occasions, Thomas wrote the fraudulent checks, ranging from between $889 and $1,469.
According to the indictment, the wire fraud charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, while the identity theft charges each carry a potential prison sentence of two years.
Court documents show that a summons was issued for Thomas to appear in U.S. District Court in London on Dec. 9 to answer to the charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.