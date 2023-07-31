As six people were indicted for their alleged roles in a Letcher County cockfighting operation, documents show federal authorities are also seeking forfeiture of the property where the fights allegedly occurred, as well as more than $15,000 seized when the facility was raided in 2022.

Documents also show that the case which resulted in the indictment stemmed from an investigation which also resulted in the conviction of those involved in a Pike County operation.

The indictment, handed down in U.S. District Court in Lexington July 20, charges Virgil G. Saylor and Tina M. Miller, both residents of Georgia, along with Robert Dwayne Baker, Brandon Honeycutt and Chris Prater, all residents of the Eastern District of Kentucky and Henry Locke, a resident of Tennessee. Saylor, Honeycutt, Locke and Prater are charged with animal cruelty, while Saylor, Miller, Baker and Honeycutt are charged with conspiracy.

According to the indictment, the American Testing Facility, also known as “Isom” and the Whitesburg Chicken Pit was an animal fighting venture located near Ky. 15 at Whitesburg, and was owned and operated by Baker, with the assistance of Saylor and Miller.

According to an affidavit filed July 21 in connection with the request by the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Carlton S. Shier IV to seize the property, a Kentucky State Police officer currently assigned as a task force officer with the FBI wrote that the investigation was launched while officers were looking into other facilities in the state, including one at Blackberry in Pike County.

The officer wrote that, during that investigation, he obtained information regarding the existence of the American Testing Facility, which was known as “Whitesburg” and believed to be one of the “largest attended venues for cockfighting in Eastern Kentucky because numerous other pits had been exposed to law enforcement on social media.”

In addition, the officer wrote, he learned that numerous individuals were traveling from Pike County to attend the cockfighting derbies held at Whitesburg on a routine basis.

The affidavit said that, during the investigation, officers found communications between managers of various cockfighting pits, including between Saylor and Timothy Sizemore, 43, of Manchester who was ultimately sentenced to more than two years in prison for his role in running an animal fighting venture in Manchester called Riverside and the facility in Pike County called Blackberry.

During the investigation of the Whitesburg operation, the affidavit said, undercover Kentucky State Police observed and recorded the operations of the facility, ultimately leading to a federal search warrant executed on Feb. 26, 2022.

The indictment in connection with the Whitesburg pit charges that Baker assisted his brother in operating the cockfighting pit and inherited the pit upon his brother’s death and continued its operation.

Baker, with the assistance of Saylor and Miller, sponsored weekly cockfights at the Whitesburg facility, which consisted of stadium-style seating, storage areas for storing live birds, one main enclosed cockfighting pit, four additional side pits for fights, a concession stand, areas for weighing birds and an area for selling animal fighting accessories including gaffs — a sharp instrument designed to be attached to a bird’s leg in an animal fighting venture — the indictment said.

The animal fighting ventures at the facility, the indictment said, involved wagering and illegal gambling, in the form of participants paying entry fees to enter animals to compete with the opportunity to win the total pot and in the form of side betting on the fights by the spectator.

In the affidavit, the officer wrote that he believes the property and currency which are the target of the forfeiture request were used as part of an “illegal gambling business and are, therefore, subject to seizure and forfeiture to the United States.”

The July 20 indictment charges Baker, Saylor and Miller of organizing and managing three separate fights — on Feb. 5, 2022, Feb. 12, 2022, and Feb. 26, 2022, which involved dozens of entries and hundreds of people in attendance.

According to the indictment, the most serious of the charges carry a maximum prison sentence of five years, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release, if convicted.

In a joint statement issued July 21, Animal Wellness Action and Showing Animals Respect and Kindness issued a statement commending federal authorities but also blasting Kentucky State Police for allegedly being negligent in the investigation, although the court documents do show Kentucky State Police conducted the investigation into the Whitesburg facility.

“Federal law makes operating a cockfighting complex a federal crime, and the people who build and operate these dens of cruelty must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, which has investigated cockfighting breeders throughout the state, in the statement. “We know where so many other pits are operating and these indictments remind other cockfighters that the feds may be knocking on their doors next.”