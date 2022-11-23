FEMA has approved more than $2 million in federal funding to Perry County for the acquisition of properties affected by the July floods in Eastern Kentucky. The cleared properties will remain as open space to eliminate damage from future flooding.

13 properties — consisting of two Hazard Mitigation projects, one with seven properties and a separate project with six properties — will be acquired by the Perry County Fiscal Court. They will demolish any structures and turn the property into green space.

The first project, for the acquisition of seven properties, totals $1,523,988. The federal share of 75 percent ($1,142,991) will be contributed by FEMA and the remaining non-federal share of 25 percent will be contributed by a combination of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, local governments and homeowners.

The second project, for the acquisition of six properties, totals $1,202,520. The federal share of 75 percent ($901,890) will be contributed by FEMA and the remaining non-federal share of 25 percent will be contributed by a combination of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, local governments and homeowners.

As a condition of these grants, the relevant commonwealth, tribal, territorial or local government must maintain the property as open space in perpetuity.

The projects will protect the community from the direct impact of severe storm events and provide a long-term solution to existing and future hazardous conditions. These acquisition and demolition projects will protect against future flooding events. Activities will be completed in strict compliance with federal, commonwealth and local rules and regulations.

The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) is managed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the projects are administered by the local community. FEMA does not acquire properties directly from the property owners. Communities may offer homeowners who agree to participate in the property acquisition process the pre-flood fair market value of the property. A licensed appraiser determines the fair market value. This program is voluntary and homeowners can withdraw from the program if they are no longer interested.

The HMGP provides funding to state, local, tribal and territorial governments so they can develop hazard mitigation plans and rebuild in a way that reduces or mitigates future disaster losses in their communities. When requested by an authorized representative, this grant funding is available after a presidentially declared disaster.

For more information on Kentucky flood recovery, visit, fema.gov/disaster/4663.