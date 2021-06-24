FEMA will open additional Individual Assistance Registration Centers to help affected severe-storm residents in 31 Kentucky counties to seek federal support in their recovery. Kentuckians can visit any centers in the state, not just the county they live in.

Centers that will be open on June 24, 25 and 26 include:

Lawrence County - Lawrence County Community Center, 180 Bulldog Lane, Louisa, KY 41230;

Perry County – Hal Rogers Forum, 100 Bulldog Lane, Hazard, KY 41701; and

Madison County – Joint Information Center, 558 South Keeneland Drive, Richmond, KY 40475.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Designated counties are: Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

Locations, dates and times of the registration at support centers are subject to change based on needs or circumstances. Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to check availability.

You should have the following information available to register: address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurred; current mailing address; current telephone number; Social Security number; your insurance information; total household annual income; routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds; and a general description of disaster damage and losses.

For more information on Kentucky’s disaster recovery, visit https://kyem.ky.gov and www.fema.gov/disaster/4595. You may also follow FEMA on www.facebook.com/fema and Twitter @FEMARegion4.