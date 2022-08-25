Almost a month after catastrophic flooding devastated the region, Eastern Kentuckians are attempting to recover while seeking the help of local, state and federal officials.

Thousands of flood victims have applied for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). However, many of them have been turned down due to ineligibility.

FEMA officials said in a press conference Aug. 22 they are working hard to change that.

“Local, state and federal partners and countless volunteers are working together to help our Eastern Kentucky communities,” said Director of Kentucky Emergency Management Jeremy Slinker.

Brett Howard, federal coordinating officer for FEMA, said that, as of Aug. 22, FEMA has received 11,306 applications for assistance. He said of those applications, 4,866 are currently ineligible.

Part of the eligibility problem, Howard said, is applicants aren’t reaching out to FEMA after they apply. Howard said it is very important that, if applicants do not hear from FEMA after submitting an application, they call them back.

“Once you’ve applied with FEMA and we can’t reach out and you don’t call us back to help process your request for assistance, your application will be ineligible,” he said.

To help combat the eligibility problem, Howard said FEMA has implemented three new strategies: Call backs, texting and deploying inspection teams.

According to Howard, FEMA officials are reaching out to applicants via phone calls and text messages to continue processing their requests and to set up inspection appointments. They are also sending inspection teams out to go door-to-door to perform housing inspections. The inspection crews include at least one member from the national processing center to help victims navigate through the steps that come after the inspections.

Howard said implementing those three strategies helped change 2,080 applications from ineligible to eligible.

“That’s 2,080 survivors from ineligible to eligible,” he said. “That is over half of the list that we had of ineligible to this point, which I think is tremendous.”

As of Aug. 22, Howard said, FEMA has dispersed $45.7 million to flood victims.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is also trying to help victims by offering a “very affordable loan program,” according to Jack Camp, lead public information officer for the SBA.

Camp said he urges flood victims to visit one of the centers that are set up throughout the region. He said if those at the centers cannot help, they can at least put you in touch with someone who can.

As of Aug. 22, Howard said, the SBA had approved $11.3 million in loans.

For flood victims who have been displaced, FEMA has travel trailers set up at three different locations, according to Slinker. Mine Made Adventure Camp has 30 trailers on site with 24 of them being occupied, Jenny Wiley State Park has 25 trailers on site with 24 of them being occupied and Carr Creek State Park has 24 trailers on site with 22 of them being occupied.

Slinker said they are currently working to open up another location for the travel trailers at Crockettsville Campground, where they hope to have 15 trailers on site.

He said they are also working to evaluate additional sites.

For flood victims who are in need of legal assistance, Howard said the Kentucky Bar Association (KBA) Young Lawyers Section Disaster Legal Relief Committee is offering free services.

According to Howard, the Disaster Legal Relief Committee can help with a variety of legal issues. These issues include insurance claims, medical bills, loss of property, loss of life, new wills, power of attorney, proof of ownership and other legal documents.

Those who serve on the Disaster Legal Relief Committee are not FEMA employees and will not share your information.

Survivors facing disaster-related issues who can not afford an attorney may call the KBA Young Lawyers Section Disaster Legal Relief Committee hotline at 844-478-0099. The number will be routed to a voicemail box. Calls are checked between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mon. through Fri.

FEMA officials said they are working hard to help the people of Eastern Kentucky.

“We’re all working together to help these communities recover and become whole again,” Slinker said. “We’ve got a long road ahead but I know we’ll get there.”