Recently, several individuals have filed to run in the upcoming 2022 election. According to documentation of the county clerk’s office, many offices are running unopposed.
As of Jan. 25, the following candidates have filed for office for the upcoming 2022 election:
COUNTY JUDGE
Scott Alexander — Democrat
COUNTY CLERK
Wayne Napier — Republican
Kenneth Hall — Democrat (WITHDRAW)
Scottie Sandlin — Democrat
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Sam R. Collins — Independent
Derek Jorge Campbell — Republican
Jonathan Wilder — Democrat
SHERIFF
Joe Engle — Democrat
Steven “Bub” Miller — Democrat
Tony Vaughn — Republican
JAILER
Eunice Howard — Democrat
Minor B. Allen — Republican
(RJ) Ronald Sizemore — Democrat
Roger Jewell — Democrat
James Jewell “Bigun” — Democrat
Rickey Neace — Democrat
Calvin Sizemore — Democrat
Paul “Pete” Holland — Republican
CORONER
Jeffrey Allen Combs — Democrat
Wayne E Bowling — Republican
Kenneth Hall — Democrat
PVA
Lonnie Douglas Adams — Republican
John Epperson — Democrat
Brittany Fields — Democrat
Harold Brashear — Democrat
MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 1
Bobby Mullins — Democrat
Don Miller — Democrat
Jimmy Lou Spencer — Democrat
Allen Webb — Republican
Billy Combs — Democrat
Rick Wooton — Republican
Clint “Eastwood” Jones — Democrat
MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 2
Ronald D. Combs — Democrat
Wes Callahan — Republican
MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 3
Clayton Church — Democrat
“Chubb” Michael Lewis — Republican
Danny Sparkman — Democrat
Gary Roark — Democrat
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 1
Brad Stidham — Democrat
Harold “Hal” Dixon — Republican
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 2
David B. Miller — Democrat
David Fugate — Democrat
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 3
Michael Campbell — Democrat
Eugene “Buck” Fields — Democrat
Jamie Turner — Republican
MAYOR (CITY OF HAZARD)
Donald “Happy” Mobelini
CITY COMMISSIONERS (CITY OF HAZARD)
Susan Martin Brotherton
Fitz Steele
Luke Glaser
Maxwell Mitchell
MAYOR (CITY OF BUCKHORN)
Paul “Robbie” Turner
CITY COMMISSIONERS (CITY OF BUCKHORN)
Pamela Stamper
Simmie Ray Bowling
Amanda Bowling
Monica Couch
US SENATOR
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr., of Louisville — Democrat
Charles Booker, of Louisville — Democrat
Ruth Gao, of Louisville — Democrat
John Merrill, of McKee — Democrat
Arnold Blankenship, of Ashland — Republican
Valerie “Dr. Vall” Fredrick, of Murray — Republican
Paul V. Hamilton, of Nicholasville — Republican
Rand Paul, of Newport — Republican
John Schiess, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin — Republican
Tami L. Stainfield, of Marion — Republican
STATE SENATOR
Sid Allen, of Campton — Democrat
Terry V. Salyer, of Salyersville — Democrat
Brandon D. Smith, of Hazard — Republican
JUDGE OF COURT OF APPEALS, 7TH DISTRICT
Sara Combs, of Stanton
Larry E. Thompson, of Pikeville
DISTRICT JUDGE, 33RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Sheila Clemons, of Hazard
B. Cody Goehring, of Hazard
US REPRESENTATIVE, 5TH DISTRICT
Conor Halbleib, of Louisville — Democrat
Jeannette Andrews, of Lexington — Republican
Rich Van Dam, of Somerset — Republican
Brandon Russell Monhollen, of London — Republican
Harold “Hal” Rogers, of Somerset — Republican
Gerardo Serrano, of Manchester — Republican
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 84TH DISTRICT
Theresa Napier Combs, of Rowdy — Democrat
Chris Fugate, of Chavies — Republican
CIRCUIT JUDGE, 33RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Alison Wells, of Hazard
The last day to register to vote for the primary election is April 18. May 17 is the primary election day.