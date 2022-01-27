Recently, several individuals have filed to run in the upcoming 2022 election. According to documentation of the county clerk’s office, many offices are running unopposed.

As of Jan. 25, the following candidates have filed for office for the upcoming 2022 election:

COUNTY JUDGE

Scott Alexander — Democrat

COUNTY CLERK

Wayne Napier — Republican

Kenneth Hall — Democrat (WITHDRAW)

Scottie Sandlin — Democrat

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Sam R. Collins — Independent

Derek Jorge Campbell — Republican

Jonathan Wilder — Democrat

SHERIFF

Joe Engle — Democrat

Steven “Bub” Miller — Democrat

Tony Vaughn — Republican

JAILER

Eunice Howard — Democrat

Minor B. Allen — Republican

(RJ) Ronald Sizemore — Democrat

Roger Jewell — Democrat

James Jewell “Bigun” — Democrat

Rickey Neace — Democrat

Calvin Sizemore — Democrat

Paul “Pete” Holland — Republican

CORONER

Jeffrey Allen Combs — Democrat

Wayne E Bowling — Republican

Kenneth Hall — Democrat

PVA

Lonnie Douglas Adams — Republican

John Epperson — Democrat

Brittany Fields — Democrat

Harold Brashear — Democrat

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 1

Bobby Mullins — Democrat

Don Miller — Democrat

Jimmy Lou Spencer — Democrat

Allen Webb — Republican

Billy Combs — Democrat

Rick Wooton — Republican

Clint “Eastwood” Jones — Democrat

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 2

Ronald D. Combs — Democrat

Wes Callahan — Republican

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 3

Clayton Church — Democrat

“Chubb” Michael Lewis — Republican

Danny Sparkman — Democrat

Gary Roark — Democrat

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 1

Brad Stidham — Democrat

Harold “Hal” Dixon — Republican

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 2

David B. Miller — Democrat

David Fugate — Democrat

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 3

Michael Campbell — Democrat

Eugene “Buck” Fields — Democrat

Jamie Turner — Republican

MAYOR (CITY OF HAZARD)

Donald “Happy” Mobelini

CITY COMMISSIONERS (CITY OF HAZARD)

Susan Martin Brotherton

Fitz Steele

Luke Glaser

Maxwell Mitchell

MAYOR (CITY OF BUCKHORN)

Paul “Robbie” Turner

CITY COMMISSIONERS (CITY OF BUCKHORN)

Pamela Stamper

Simmie Ray Bowling

Amanda Bowling

Monica Couch

US SENATOR

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr., of Louisville — Democrat

Charles Booker, of Louisville — Democrat

Ruth Gao, of Louisville — Democrat

John Merrill, of McKee — Democrat

Arnold Blankenship, of Ashland — Republican

Valerie “Dr. Vall” Fredrick, of Murray — Republican

Paul V. Hamilton, of Nicholasville — Republican

Rand Paul, of Newport — Republican

John Schiess, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin — Republican

Tami L. Stainfield, of Marion — Republican

STATE SENATOR

Sid Allen, of Campton — Democrat

Terry V. Salyer, of Salyersville — Democrat

Brandon D. Smith, of Hazard — Republican

JUDGE OF COURT OF APPEALS, 7TH DISTRICT

Sara Combs, of Stanton

Larry E. Thompson, of Pikeville

DISTRICT JUDGE, 33RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Sheila Clemons, of Hazard

B. Cody Goehring, of Hazard

US REPRESENTATIVE, 5TH DISTRICT

Conor Halbleib, of Louisville — Democrat

Jeannette Andrews, of Lexington — Republican

Rich Van Dam, of Somerset — Republican

Brandon Russell Monhollen, of London — Republican

Harold “Hal” Rogers, of Somerset — Republican

Gerardo Serrano, of Manchester — Republican

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 84TH DISTRICT

Theresa Napier Combs, of Rowdy — Democrat

Chris Fugate, of Chavies — Republican

CIRCUIT JUDGE, 33RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Alison Wells, of Hazard

The last day to register to vote for the primary election is April 18. May 17 is the primary election day.