A structure fire that started May 21 destroyed Crowe Tire, located on North Main Street in Downtown Hazard, according to Robert Keith, the Chief of Hazard Fire Department.
"We received the call around 8:30 last night and worked until around 4:30 this morning," Keith said on May 22.
Keith mentioned that the fire reignited early in the morning on May 22, necessitating additional efforts to extinguish the flames.
"We returned to the station and the fire reignited around 6:30 am, and it was burning just as intensely," Keith reported.
Due to the fire's intensity, Keith said, the building was destroyed.
“Considering the extensive damage, the cause of the fire is likely to remain undetermined," Keith explained.
Keith further stated that the building was unoccupied and closed at the time the fire broke out in the upstairs tire storage area. No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to neighboring properties.