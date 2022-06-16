On Saturday, June 11, a group of local women held Perry County’s first adult prom. The prom was held at the ArtStation in downtown Hazard, and offered adults aged 21 years and older an opportunity to go to prom.

“It was around prom season for the teenagers; they were having their little proms and stuff. We were just sitting around one day and we just started thinking about how we never - we started talking about how like ‘Ah, we wish we could have went to prom back in high school and it just clicked to all of us that we should hold an adult one for people who didn’t get to go,” said Courtney Kilburn, one of the organizers of the event. “There were people coming up to us all night and talking about how they always had anxiety in school or they just didn’t stick out enough, and they said it was perfect for them. They were comfortable, we made sure everyone was comfortable,” she said.

The prom, said organizers, was successful.

“It was amazing, it was actually more than we thought. We had some bumps during the way of trying to get everything together for everybody,” said Kilburn, stating that the group faced some issues and resistance, but stayed strong and were able to hold the event, which was enjoyed by several community members.

“There was food, there was dancing, there was a 360 degrees camera. Everybody enjoyed it,” said Samantha Barnes, another organizer of the event. “We made sure everybody got up and danced.’

“It was a really good time. It actually turned out better than we expected it,” agreed Kilburn. “It was a beautiful function, it really was,” she said.

The event was held at the ArtStation in downtown Hazard with the hope that more community members will be inspired to hold events that adults can enjoy and bring more life back to Hazard.

“Hazard doesn’t even have anything like that. They don’t have anything for the kids let alone for the adults, so it was just something for everybody to come together, dance, eat and have fun in a no judgment zone,” said Barnes.

“There isn’t really anything like this to do in Hazard so I think it should be an annual thing we’re going to do,” said Kilburn.=

The event was organized by Courtney Kilburn, Samantha Barnes, Tahnee Asher, Mollie White and Autumn Combs.

“It was a group effort,” said Kilburn. “We really worked so hard on it.”

The group, she said, believes the adult prom was so successful for the area that they plan to hold more events like that in the future. “It turned out so well. We’re excited about new events and new plans coming up for this town,” Kilburn said.

Their next event, she said, will probably be a Halloween party