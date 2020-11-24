Officials with the Appalachian Arts Alliance recently announced that the area's first Appalachian Gingerbread Competition will be held in Hazard throughout November and going into December.
On Nov. 13, the Appalachian Arts Alliance sent out the first round of the Appalachian Gingerbread Contest registration forms. A winner will be chosen for each of these categories: grand prize, fan favorite, adult (16+) custom, adult (16+) kit, youth (8-15) custom and youth (8-15) kit.
Participants must construct a design that is less than 24 square inches. Designs must be at least 90 percent edible with 75 percent being gingerbread. Officials with the Appalachian Arts Alliance said that hot sugar work is restricted to the adult category due to the risk of working with that material. Designs must be delivered and installed at the ArtStation by Dec. 11. All of the entries will be presented and displayed at the ArtStation throughout January, and will be available for socially distanced viewing and fan voting.
If anyone is interested in joining the contest, please let the Appalachian Arts Alliance know via a message or email to Luke Davis at, luke@appalarts.org. Entry is free and the registration includes tried and true tips, tricks and recipes to make your creation even better.
