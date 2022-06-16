First Care Clinics began seeing patients in the new Hazard location on June 9. During the June 9 open house celebration, there were free t-shirts and other promotional items given out, door prizes, light refreshments, a tour of the clinic and an opportunity to meet the staff.
The Hazard location, said officials, is the company's 21st First Care Urgent Care location opened, joining there other offices located in Bardstown, Corbin, Danville, Frankfort, Glasgow, Henderson, Hopkinsville, London, Madisonville, Middlesboro, Mount Sterling, Pikeville, Shepherdsville, Somerset and Winchester.
“We’re extremely excited to bring our patient-centered, walk-in urgent care to the people of Hazard,” said Rob Pantoja, founder of First Care Clinics. “We offer a new kind of care to these wonderful communities. At First Care, we are relentless about transforming the delivery of healthcare through outstanding customer service, convenience and affordability. Hazard is a wonderful addition to our current Kentucky First Care Clinics.”
The clinic’s medical team will care for patients of all ages. The clinic is equipped with multiple exam rooms, digital x-ray and a procedure room. Treatment is available for a broad array of everyday illnesses and injuries such as colds, flu and other upper respiratory infections. Services include X-ray, in-house rapid assessment and labs, stitches, sprains and strains. Rapid COVID-19 tests are also available to the community. Wellness services include flu, tetanus shots and sports physicals. Local employers can use occupational medicine for pre-employment physicals, drug screens and more
“We are so happy to officially be a part of the wonderful Hazard community,” said company officials.
The Hazard location of First Care Clinics is located at 60 Fitz Gilbert Road. The clinic will be open every day, with no appointment necessary. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More information about First Care is available at FirstCareClinics.com. For construction and information updates, follow the clinic on their website or on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/firstcarehazard.