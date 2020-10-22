Representatives of the First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard said they are pleased to announce the appointment of a new board member, Jaime Coffey, to the organization's Board of Directors.
Coffey, a graduate of Hazard High School and Pikeville College, is the CEO and President of First
Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and is an alumna of the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado. Her career in banking spans 18 years.
Board member Lou Ella Farler said she believes that Coffey's perspective will offer the organization a new viewpoint on some things.
“We are so pleased to welcome Jaime to the Board of Directors and can definitely use her youthful insight,” said Farler.
Other board members shared similar thoughts.
“I am delighted that Jaime has joined our board. She is very qualified for this position,” said Board Chairman Tony Whitaker. “Since being named President and Chief Executive Officer she has led and directed First Federal of Hazard with her strong leadership abilities. I feel very fortunate that she has chosen First Federal for her career.”
