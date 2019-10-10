First ‘Float on the Horn’ held at Buckhorn Lake

Thanks to the teamwork of the Perry County Chamber of Commerce and the Buckhorn Lake State Park and Resort, locals got to enjoy the first “Float on the Horn” event. It offered kayaking, dinner and live music to those in attendance and brought attention to the resort.
Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce President Janet Smith said the park approached the chamber for ideas to promote the park and resort.
“We went over and met with (new park Manager Chris Fugate) and we were trying to come up with things could attract people to the park,” Smith said. “This popped into our minds and we thought we could do it with some ease and would be easy to pull together in a short time so we decided we would try it and I think next year it’ll double in size.”
The “Float on the Horn” event offered a two-hour float, pontoon rides, cocktails on the lawn, a buffet dinner and live music.
“We had 25 people sign up,” said Smith. “It was awesome. It was good, you know for our first year, the weather was perfect.”
The event was also a fundraiser that will benefit the Buckhorn Lake State Park and Resort.
“It was a fundraiser — part of the money went to purchase the dinner at the lodge and the other half of it is going into a special fund to raise money for playground equipment at the lower picnic shelter,” she said. “They have the putt-putt golf course but it’s not right where the picnic shelter is. That’s always kind of been a goal of mine ... I’ve always wanted playground equipment at the picnic shelter.”
Smith said Fugate and the Chamber of Commerce hope to have more events at the lodge in the future.
She added that she wanted to thank those who attended, planned and helped with the first Float on the Horn event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.