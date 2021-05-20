On Saturday, May 15, several members of the trail authority board met at the Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County to celebrate the re-naming ceremony of the trails, the First Frontier Appalachian Trails, as well as introduce the new executive director, Scott Smith. Many speakers and community leaders attended the event, including Rep. Chris Fugate, Sen. Brandon Smith, Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and many more. After the speakers discussed what the trail system will do economically for the area and the state, attendees went on a guided tour of the trail system.

The First Frontier Appalachian Trails, said board members, is a project that has been in the works for several years and once connected will increase the economy of local areas, as well as the entire state of Kentucky.

“The trail authority is something we started working on really hard in 2017. I know there were a lot of people who worked on it prior to that,” said Rep. Chris Fugate. In 2019, Fugate said, state and local leaders created a trail authority board and made updates to their plan.

Eventually, Fugate said, the board and trail system will become very large and connected throughout the state. “The trail authority could eventually be made up of 35 counties,” he said. “Currently there are 19 counties that have done resolutions to be part of the trail authority system, so if we get 19 counties connected together by trails — when you talk about 19 counties, 19 county judges, 19 fiscal courts all working together for the same goal – it’s going to be big for Eastern Kentucky.”

Jerry Wayne Stacy, chair of the trail authority, said the partnership between the participating counties is the reason for the progress and success made so far. Every county involved, he said, has worked together in a “What is best for our region?” approach rather than a “What is best for my county?” mindset.

“It’s a neat feeling to have this many counties involved with this,” said Stacy. “We’ve actually made a lot of progress from the time we got our funding a year ago until now.”

Stacy said the authority is currently in the process of hiring a trail coordinator and will be adding other staff positions throughout the year, which will continue their progress. “Once you get staff in place that’s where we anticipate a lot of progress being made in the next year coming,” he said.

The partnership between the counties involved, said Stacy, along with the number of people who attended Saturday’s announcement, brings hope to the area and shows that the region is moving forward.

“Saturday went really good. We had a lot of state legislators, representatives, senators, had the lieutenant governor, had the president of the senate. I’m encouraged by the size of the crowd we had there and I’m sure they were too. To just get a little bit of a glance of what we anticipate this being over the next several years,” said Stacy. “I’m really excited about this and the direction for what it can become for southeast Kentuckians.”

Officials with the trail authority said the trail system is being modeled after the Hatfield and McCoy Trail System in West Virginia, because of their success in recent years.

“The economic impact for the Hatfield and McCoy trail system last year was $38 million in eight counties, so we just want to do what they’ve done and have it all across the eastern part of Kentucky,” said Fugate. “East Kentucky can do the very same thing here that they’re doing in West Virginia.”

Stacy said that although the trails are not going to completely fix the area economically, they will play a large role in the improvement of the region.

“It’s not a complete fix to our economy but it’s a huge piece of the puzzle, adventure tourism is. It’s an untapped resource that we’ve just scratched the surface of to what this can actually be for our region,” said Stacy.

He said there are other opportunities along with the trails.

“The thing that is most exciting about this when you look at the overview of the whole thing and what it can be is the entrepreneurial doors that this will open for private land owners that own property next to these trail systems,” said Stacy. “When you have hundreds, even thousands, of people coming from out of state to your state’s destinations to do this sort of thing the first thing they have got to have is a place to stay. The thing I see in WV is everybody had got a cabin or two in their yard. People rent those. So there’s a lot of entrepreneurial aspects to this from cabin rental to ATV rentals (and more).”

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson agreed, and stated that the name reveal ceremony and introduction of team members was just the first of many steps toward improving the local economy of Appalachian counties.

“The impact this is going to make on our local communities, local businesses — they’re spending dollars,” said Dobson, adding that more people coming to see the trails means more businesses being supported within the connected counties.

“This is just the beginning of what’s going to happen in several counties. We’ve done something that’s been a struggle for I guess 20 plus years — we were able to erase county lines. We’re working together,” said Dobson. The continued partnership between counties, he said, is what will make the system work. “That’s what is going to make this successful,” Dobson said.

During the name reveal for the trail system, board members also introduced the trail authority’s new executive director, Scott Smith. Smith said he is grateful for the opportunity and looks forward to working on the trails.

“I am truly blessed and fortunate to be in this position. I think we have a real opportunity here to do some good things to boost the local economies of these counties. That’s my goal, it has been from day one and I’m really looking forward to hitting the ground running and making this work,” said Smith.

The trail authority, said Stacy, is just getting started really, and will continue to grow momentum in the next year. “When you look at what this is, this is a foundation; this authority is the foundation on what we’re wanting to build. It’s like building a house, you’ve got to put your foundation first, that’s what the authority is,” said Stacy. “The vehicle is there, we’ve just got to finish off what this can be with our hard work and sticking together.”

More positions with the First Frontier Appalachian Trails and updates about the trail system will be announced in the coming weeks.