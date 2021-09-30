The Allais Redevelopment Project, named Gurney’s Bend in honor of acclaimed Appalachian writer and Hazard native Gurney Norman who grew up in the Allais section of Hazard, has been over a year-long commitment between the City of Hazard and the Housing Development Alliance (HDA). The project consists of the construction of a 15-home subdivision, and has seen a lot of progress in recent months. Last week, on Sept. 23, the first homeowner moved into Gurney’s Bend.
Alfred Fugate, the homeowner, has been living in an apartment for public housing with his daughter and grandchildren for several years. Fugate gave his bedroom to his grandchildren and hasn’t slept in a bed for 10 years. Now, thanks to the HDA and their project, Fugate has got his own home with a master bedroom.
HDA officials said they are excited to see Fugate have a home for him and his family.
“Alfred worked almost his entire life as a heavy equipment operator on strip jobs. Later on he started getting a lot of health issues as he got older,” said Mindy Miller, HDA’s director of development and communications. “He tried to help put his daughter because she needed help raising her children so he had all of them come live with him,” said Miller.
While living in public housing, Miller said Fugate gave his bedroom to his grandchildren, leaving him to sleep on the couch for 10 years. With his new four bedroom, two bathroom home, Fugate has a master bedroom for himself as well as plenty of room for his family. Miller said Fugate plans to purchase himself a king sized bed and a whole new living room set.
Miller said more homeowners are expected to begin moving into Gurney’s Bend in October.
Every house in this new community, said officials with the HDA, is affordable for low-income families. Two lots are still available for purchase at Gurney’s Bend. For more information about HDA’s programs and projects, visit, www.hdahome.org, or call HDA at, (606) 436-0497.