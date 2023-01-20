Hazard ARH Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year born on Jan. 3, 2023.
According to a statement from ARH, at 9:18 a.m. Jacob Douglas Campbell II was delivered by Dr. White, ARH board certified OB-GYN, at Hazard ARH. He weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. Parents are Brittany Smith and Jacob Campbell. The family resides in Buckhorn.
As the first baby born at Hazard ARH in 2023, the hospital gave Jacob and his family a large, baby bathtub full of items every baby needs including a baby monitor.
Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center, the statement said, offers private labor-delivery-recovery rooms with private baths in a home-like atmosphere where the focus is on a family-centered birthing experience. Once the baby is born, the hospital offers rooming in for parents and baby to enhance newborn teaching with a newborn nursery nurse available and dedicated to this service 24 hours a day.
“Location, comfort and hospitality supported by a team of highly experienced physicians and nurses are important when selecting an environment to give birth,” said Angie Thomas, OB nurse manager at Hazard ARH. “You can trust the Hazard ARH OB team to provide compassionate and individualized patient care.“