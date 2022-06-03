On Friday, May 20, Perry County hosted its first "TGI Fridays" event at the Leatherwood Park across the road from the Leatherwood-Blackey MCH Clinic. Local officials discussed the TGIF in the Parks event during the May 24 special called fiscal court meeting and the May 24 Chamber of Commerce meeting, and said the first event was a success.

“That TGIF thing is pretty neat. Sort of like Thursdays on the Triangle, but mainly for kids,” said Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini.

During the kick off TGIF event, free hot dogs and snow cones were provided by the Perry County Schools Food Service. There was a 25-foot inflatable splash mountain and an inflatable obstacle course set up for children to play on, and there was also a giveaway of six bicycles for the children. To end the evening, event organizers played a family-friendly movie, “Charlotte's Web,” on a large inflatable screen. The TGIF events, he said, will all be similar in fashion.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said the TGIF in the Parks event series was created as a way to provide community youth something to do during the summer. The events, he said, were made possible by working with several partners.

“The fiscal court and I, along with Happy (Mayor Donald Mobelini) and the city commissioners, have been talking about how do we do more things for kids and get them involved. I talked to my niece Breonna Douglas - she came up with the name for me, TGIF in the Parks - and we had our first one at Leatherwood Park,” said Alexander. “We just think it’s a fun time for the community. It’s been a real hit.”

The first event, said Alexander, probably had around 200 children participating at one time.

“It was a huge hit and a huge screen,” he said.

The city and county, he said, are already planning more events for the year.

“We’re going to do these throughout the year,” said Alexander.

Other locations for the TGIF events will include the Perry County Park, Triangle Park, Lothair Park, Walkertown Park and more.

The next TGIF in the Parks event is scheduled for June 10 and will be held at Eagle’s Landing.