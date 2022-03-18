On March 10, Thursdays on the Triangle, a staple in Perry County for bringing the community together to celebrate the arts, kicked off for the season drawing in more than 100 people, said event organizers.

The first event of the season featured live music performed by Waylon Nelson, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed scavenger hunt for children and the opportunity to shop locally from artists, crafters, small businesses and more. Multiple food and drink vendors were also set up during the event including Dreaming Creek Brewery, Hazard Coffee Company and Shenanigans.

Tim Deaton, the executive director of the Appalachian Arts Alliance, said he is pleased with the turnout of the event and said many of those in attendance were happy with how the event went, despite the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thursdays on the Triangle, the event kickoff, went extremely well. We had about 120 people from the community who participated in the activities,” said Deaton. “Everyone was really excited that we switched our timing up and that we're starting earlier and excluding the extremely hot months just because there's long periods of time where vendors have to sit in the heat,” he said, explaining that the Thursdays on the Triangle season began a little earlier than in previous years. This year, he said, the Thursdays on the Triangle season will be taking a break in July and August but they will bring it back in the fall.

Deaton said the Appalachian Arts Alliance always tries to make sure that people have everything available to them to wash their hands, wear masks and social distance at events. This, he said, was no different for the recent event.

“There's always concerns with the pandemic just because there's so many uncertainties about what is happening and how you can catch it (COVID-19) and how it's affecting people, so there is constantly worry and fear and questions about COVID and the pandemic,” said Deaton, stating that their organization tries to be mindful of the situation and what people need. “That's the environment we're trying to create with the Arts Alliance and the pandemic – doing what is safe and doing what people are comfortable with.”

Having events like Thursdays on the Triangle, said Deaton, is very important to the community's growth.

“It's important for people to be able to have outlets and reasons to come together as a community because interjecting the arts into the community allows people to build the community that they want to see,” said Deaton. “Using art as an expression and using arts as an outlet for emotions and trauma and things like that – having the arts readily available, easy, cheap and most of the time free to people – is very vital in continuing what we're doing with our downtown revitalization and our economic development.”

Deaton said the Appalachian Arts Alliance has several great vendors and musicians scheduled for upcoming Thursdays on the Triangle events.

“We're just really excited about the momentum and the excitement this has built back into the community,” he said.

The next Thursdays on the Triangle is scheduled for March 24. For more details on upcoming events, visit the Thursdays on the Triangle Facebook page.