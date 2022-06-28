Perry County Fiscal Court members voted to approve invoices to be paid as received for county-wide mowing during their June 15 meeting.
Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said this means the county is pre-approving the grass cutters due to some issues that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Once COVID hit, we really struggled to get the state inmates back out to be able to help with a lot of the cutting that they used to do,” said Alexander. “A lot of the grass cutters are small local companies, so sometimes it’s hard for them to wait 30-45 days to get paid.”
The fiscal court, said Alexander, has pre-approved grass cutters before, and he believes it is the best option until things are back on track.
“We’ve done this in the past and I’m asking that we do it again until we can get the full workforce back with the work program with the inmates,” said Alexander.
A motion was made and approved for invoices to be paid as received for county-wide mowing.