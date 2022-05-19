During the May 10 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, court members voted on several agenda items relating to the Wells Motorsports business expansion project. These actions, said county officials, will help Wells Motorsports continue to grow in this area and will help economic development in Perry County and across the region.

Among the actions taken by the fiscal court were the voting and approval awarding a bid to Bend Tech for a rotary plasma cutter; the approval of a request for disbursement in the amount of $56,475 (payment to be made once funds are received); and the approval of amending the amount of a previous disbursement request to $240,770.86 (the original amount approved was $267,363.07, with Wells Motorsports purchasing three items).

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said Wells Motorsports has already been investing into Perry County, and said that their continued work here will greatly benefit the area.

“Wells Motorsports has already invested in this community and they have business that is already operating. They were looking to expand, and they bought the old Whayne Supply. We know when Whayne Supply left that was big news, they shut two facilities down and left,” said Alexander. “Well, the Wells Motorsports was doing real good in manufacturing parts and they decided to buy the building and expand here. They had a proposal from Georgia to relocate to one of their facilities. For those of you that are in economic development you know you’ve got to work with businesses and recruit to keep them. It’s not easy to get a business.”

Wells Motorsports, said Alexander, bought both facilities that Whayne Supply left and put together a plan to bring 30 jobs to the area , making Perry County and surrounding areas very fortunate for the business locating in the region.

“Not only did they put together a plan for 30 jobs, it’s 30 manufacturing jobs which we know how difficult they are to get here,” said Alexander. “We’re very fortunate that we were able to work with Wells Motorsports.”

The funding used in the approved actions taken during the meeting, said Alexander, are not funds from the county and cannot be used to repair roads and other issues people have complaints about. The funding, he said, is handled by the state and is strictly for economic development purposes.

“These funds are Local Government Economic Development Funds, sometimes we call them LGEDF. This pot of money is set aside in Frankfort, and the fiscal court, in order to tap into those funds, we have to pass resolutions and submit to them what we’re applying for and what we’re doing. That money has to be spent on economic development,” said Alexander, explaining that the fiscal court often gets calls asking why certain funding is being used on expanding businesses rather than repairing roads.

Although there are obvious concerns and a lack of funding in other areas, Alexander said the only way to remedy that is to continue to grow. “I think a majority of the people want to see jobs here; that creates opportunity for the community,” he said.

“We’re really proud of Wells Motorsports and what they’re doing,” said Alexander. “They’re onto something and I’m really excited that we’re part of it.”