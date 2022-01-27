During the Jan. 25 meeting of the Perry County Fiscal Court, court members voted to approve a resolution authorizing the filing of a local government economic development fund HB192 application for the East Perry Shopping Center project.
Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said the project has been ongoing since before the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been slowed down due to the challenges and changes brought on during the pandemic. The county, he said, is continuing to work on recruiting more businesses to the area and completing the project.
“We’ve continually worked it. It’s not a done deal yet, but we do have people back at the table negotiating and we feel good about it, but we felt good about it before the pandemic hit too,” said Alexander.
Currently, he said, businesses and potential partners are discussing options but nothing has been finalized.
“We’re getting really close,” Alexander said.
The fiscal court members made motions to approve the resolution authorizing the filing of a local government economic development fund HB192 application for the project.