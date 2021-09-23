Last week, on Sept. 14, members of the Perry County Fiscal Court voted to set the tax rate for the Perry County Fiscal Court for the year of 2021 and approved the recording of tax rates for 2021.
During the meeting, court members set the fiscal court’s tax rate as the compensating rate of 10.80 cents per $100 of assessed value.
“We’ve always went with the compensating rate since I’ve been here. It keeps our tax money we got last year the same as we got this year,” said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander.
Alexander said there are several tax rates for different areas, and proposed that the court include the rates on one bill to be more convenient to customers. The county rate is 10.8; the school rate is 54.8 cents per $100 of assessed value.; the library rate is 16.4 cents per $100 of assessed value.; the health department rate is 6.0 cents per $100 of assessed value.; the agriculture rate is 2.786 cents per $100 of assessed value.; the state rate is 11.89 cents per $100 of assessed value.; and the soil rate is 1.7 cents per $100 of assessed value., said Alexander.
“A lot of people think the fiscal court sets the tax rates for the whole county but we don’t. What we’re agreeing to do here is that all the tax rates can go out on one bill,” he said.
Court members made and approved a motion to set the tax rate for the Perry County Fiscal Court for the year of 2021 to the compensating rate of 10.8, and approved the recording of tax rates for 2021.