Officials with the Perry County Fiscal Court recently announced plans to apply for a grant through the Recreational Trails Grant Program. The grant, said local officials, will be used to maintain and create trails in the Perry County Park.

Officials held a virtual meeting on May 20 to discuss the grant public notice for community members. During this meeting, Perry County Community and Economic Development Coordinator Bill McIntosh and Ben Braman, trail builder and member of Pathfinders of Perry County, discussed details about the grant and what it can do for the area. Following that, during the May 24 special called fiscal court meeting, court members approved a resolution authorizing the Perry County Fiscal Court to submit an application/proposal to the Department for Local Government for the Recreational Trails Grant Program.

During the May 20 meeting, McIntosh and Braman explained what the plans were if the county received the grant funding.

“This is a public notice of our intention to apply for a recreational trails program grant that’s through, federally, the Department of Highways but statewide through the Department of Local Government,” said McIntosh. “We want to let the public know we intend to apply for this grant and if we are awarded this grant we should get some funds to create some new trails and maybe some new opportunities in the park.”

If the county receives the grant, McIntosh and Braman said they plan to add more trails, maintain existing trails, create campsites and create sheltered areas for people to enjoy.

“We’ve already got 7-8 miles. This application that we’re applying for now proposes approximately 3.5 miles of new trails and if the proper funds are awarded to us, hopefully we can create a few primitive camp sites for people that maybe want to backpack,” said McIntosh. “We also hope to create a sheltered picnic area where you can hike up the trails and come to the top of the hill, have a little picnic, then hike back down.”

“This will be, hopefully, our third RTP grant for trails at the Perry County Park. The exciting thing about this new RTP that we put together is that we recently had a survey done on our park property and we found out that we have more property than we did before, so we’re able to expand the trail system. What that means is not only just in mileage but also in our elevation profile,” said Braman.

“We’ve identified 2-3 really nice overlooks that we’ll be able to hike up to and see something from instead of just being buried in the woods all the time,” Braman said. “It’s going to create a more mountain bike friendly environment for a lot of folks as well,” he added.

This trail project, McIntosh said, was a project started several years ago in an effort to create free adventure tourism opportunities for people.

“It gives us a little more opportunity from a state standpoint of when they advertise state tourism opportunities; we’re included in that. We’re a designated Kentucky trail town and we have to maintain that designation by continually creating new opportunities,” said McIntosh. “That’s the whole goal of our program — to create opportunities for people.”

The county, said

McIntosh, is anticipating receiving the grant, as it is phase three of a multi-year plan for economic development that was created in 2017. Without funding through grants, much of their trail work would not be possible, he said.

“In these days of limited budgets and the loss of revenues to counties due to coal severance and the outward migration of people, our tax base continues to lessen, therefore, we’ve got to depend on grant funds to do these extra little things,” said McIntosh. “We’re not finished with the park. There are plenty more things that we could do to that park, however, it takes additional money. All we can do is try our best with the funds we have to work with. We’ve been fortunate.”

On May 24 the Perry County Fiscal Court held a special called meeting where court members approved a resolution authorizing the Perry County Fiscal Court to submit an application/proposal to the Department for Local Government for the Recreational Trails Grant Program. During this meeting, McIntosh and court members further discussed the trail grant before approving the application and explained to community members that the funding is specific and cannot be used for other purposes than what it is intended for.

“The money that’s awarded - if we’re awarded the grant — can only go to trail creation and maintenance, it can’t be used for anything else,” said McIntosh. “We need to remind the public. The community is lacking in a lot of things but unfortunately these grants are specific to what they’re intended for and we can’t use that money for any other purpose.

“This will probably create an additional 3.5 miles of new trail and do some maintenance work on some of the existing trails that we have up there,” said McIntosh.

“That’s just to expand the trails that we have in the park,” said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander. “Yes we always try to remind — it always comes up that we should have fixed something else but the grants are specific.”