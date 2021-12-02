Last week, on Nov. 23, the Perry County Fiscal Court discussed several agenda items during their monthly meeting. Among the items discussed was the court awarding bids to receive additional recycling equipment.
Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said one of the county’s main issues when trying to recruit businesses to the area is the amount of garbage on the roads and other public areas.
“We have a bad habit — and we’re doing everything we can to change that habit here — we have a tendency to throw trash out,” said Alexander.
In an attempt to combat this issue, he said, the county is trying to increase education about recycling.
“Through recycling we’re hoping to bring up a generation through schools and get the community involved — and I can see a difference with the recycling growing that there is less and less trash being thrown out — but we really think as we continue to push recycling and expand it so that the generation to come will be more conscious of throwing trash on the side of the road,” said Alexander.
During the meeting, court members approved the awarding of bids for recycling equipment through a grant from the Kentucky Division of Waste Management. With this, he said, the court will be getting more recycling containers to expand their program.
“What we’re getting is some more recycling containers for the boxes to set out at businesses, and a couple more pull behind trailers that we can pick up boxes in. We’re excited to see our recycling grow,” said Alexander.