Several local children and teenagers recently made lasting memories as they participated in the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife 7th District’s third annual youth spring turkey hunt.
Held on April 1 and 2, the hunt was open to children 15 years old and under. Participants met at the Gospel Light Baptist Youth Center in Chavies and were provided with lunch, fellowship and gifts.
“Definitely had by far the best youth hunt we’ve ever had. The 7th District officers and Kentucky River Longbeards NWTF (National Wild Turkey Federation) Chapter guys had a great weekend spent with 20 wonderful kids, hosted here in Perry County. We got to experience some first (first kills and first turkey processing) and relive some great hunts,” said Glenn Griffie, a Perry County conservation officer for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, in an online statement. “But at the end of the day we got to watch 20 kids smile and have a great weekend spent with family and friends. They made new friends that will hopefully last a lifetime.”
The organization is already planning the hunt for 2024 and said “it looks like it will be even bigger and better.”
The hunt was hosted by the 7th District officers and had many sponsors including: the Kentucky River Longbeards NWTF Chapter, Perry County Fiscal Court, Duff family, Gospel Light Church, Blair Baptist Memorial, Blaine's Guns and Bows, Verdict Ammunition, Gobbler Sniper, Pantry Shelf, McDonald’s of Hazard, Pepsi, Sazon of Hazard, Hazard Walmart, Whitesburg Walmart, Lost Mountain Outfitters, 2B Cabins, The Castle Jewelry and Gun, Perry County Conservation District Office, Griffie family, Noble family, Smitty’s Gas Station, Hotrod’s Pizza, Giovanni’s Pizza, Little Caesars, Big Blue Smoke House and Scott Blair.