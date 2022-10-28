In the interest of public safety, contracted crews collecting eligible flood debris in Eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday, Oct. 29, through Monday, Oct. 31. Waterway debris removal crews will stop hauling debris from streams to Debris Management Sites by 2 p.m. each day, Saturday through Monday.

“Safety is our No. 1 priority,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. “So, out of an abundance of caution, the large vehicles being used for debris collection will be kept off roadways throughout the Halloween weekend, when large numbers of children are likely to be roaming from house to house for trick or treat.”

As a reminder, residents are asked to move any remaining eligible, unbagged debris to state or county rights of way by Tuesday, Nov. 1. Starting Nov. 1, crews will resume operations and spend two weeks making final rounds to collect debris in the following counties: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike. Likewise, designated community drop-off sites will be closing.

To date, crews have removed a total of 388,000 tons of debris from waterways and right of way.

Eligible debris guidance

Under the cabinet’s contract with AshBritt, residents can place most types of flood debris on the right of way in front of their homes for pickup by AshBritt trucks and crews.

Debris eligible for pickup include:

• Flood damaged materials — non-recyclable materials such as drywall, asphalt shingles, sinks, tubs and floor tiles; non-recyclable building contents and personal items, such as carpeting and rugs, furniture and clothing.

• Electronic waste — electrical or electronic devices such as TVs, computers, printers, radios and small appliances.

Household hazardous waste — paints, cleaners, oils, batteries and pesticides. They must be in a secured container and not leaking in any way. However, nothing can be bagged.

• White goods — large appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines and dryers. Residents are cautioned to follow local government guidelines for disposal of refrigerators, which must be free of rotted food if placed outside for pickup.

• Vegetative materials — debris from trees, limbs, brush, leaves.

Debris not eligible for pickup include:

• Demolition materials — If more than one wall of a structure is standing and not in immediate danger of collapsing, it is considered demolition and not debris. This includes destroyed houses, mobile or manufactured homes, sheds, barns, shops, carports, and garages.

• Commercial property debris — Pertains to debris from business and commercial properties such as mobile home parks, industrial parks, cemeteries, apartments and golf courses.

• Private property debris — Debris on private ground that would require crews to get onto private property to collect. This also includes debris that does not pose an immediate threat to the health and safety of the general public.

• Bagged debris of any kind.

• Common household trash and recyclables.

Kentuckians with demolition materials, commercial or private property debris may contact their county fiscal court to learn whether they qualify for and can seek individualized FEMA approval for the collection of those items.