As the impacts of the July 2022 flooding are still being seen and felt by many across the region, several communities and organizations are still working on recovery efforts and planning for future disaster events.
In an effort to open a discussion about flooding on Feb. 22 Hazard Community and Technical College staff will be holding a showing of the documentaries focusing on the 1972 Buffalo Creek flooding, which killed 125 West Virginians and left thousands homeless.
HCTC Humanities faculty will host a showing of the award-winning Appalshop documentaries “Buffalo Creek: An Act of Man and Buffalo Creek Revisited,” followed by a discussion with Director Mimi Pickering.
The event, said HCTC officials, is hoped to encourage discussions about what happens when entire communities are wiped out by disaster, what it means to survive historic flooding and how the region can move forward.
The showing will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Jolly Classroom Center, room 236, on the Hazard Campus of HCTC.