Sen. Brandon Smith and Rep. Chris Fugate provided a legislative update at the recent Hazard Chamber of Commerce meeting, Tuesday Jan. 31, addressing pressing issues affecting the community.

The Hazard Chamber of Commerce meeting provided a platform for community members and local officials to stay informed on legislative initiatives and voice their concerns to their elected officials.

Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini and Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander were present at the meeting with questions and statements regarding the current housing crisis in Perry County due to the recent flooding events.

“We can’t find enough housing,” said Mobelini. We still have 31 people living in the park and that’s down from 42. Everybody says the flood is over, but the flood is not over for the county or the city. Not at all.”

According to Mobelini, funding promised to the county and city has not yet been dispersed.

This is a process Alexander said they are familiar with and one that takes a lot of time and patience.

“We hear a lot of people ask what we did with the grant money,” he said. “There is a process from the time you apply for the grant until the time it is awarded. Then you have to wait for a release of funds and then you have to wait until you can put that project out to bid. None of that money actually comes into the fiscal court. That money is always set up into a different account and they have to be pre approved once funds are received because we can’t sit on grant money. If you don’t use the money per the guidelines of the grant or to FEMA, you can lose qualification for the funding. So there is an avenue to go by on grants and FEMA.”

Alexander also said that they see many citizens on Facebook making declarations as to what the money should be used for or how it should be used, to which Alexander invites all of those on Facebook to come help.

Fugate highlighted items the upcoming session would focus on including housing.

“This session will be used to clean up a lot of stuff that in the past we’ve dealt with, tax reform, things like that,” Fugate said. “It’s not going to be a big productive session as far as just a lot of new laws. But hopefully we look at some money for housing and doing different things like that.”

Fugate said he and Smith are doing their best in this effort but it’s not just up to their decision on the matter.

“Brandon Smith and I have fought for money for things like this, but we have to have 134 other people agree with what we’re trying to do,” said Fugate.

Smith said there are many colliding agendas in Frankfort but there are also many who understand the distress call of this area and want to help.

“I think the shots have been fired. We’re not the only ones that care about housing,” Smith said. “There are a lot of other legislators who understand and care a great deal about it. There’s a lot of dynamic in Frankfort for various reasons, so it has to be tactical.”

Smith said he has been entrenched in this process trying to find extra money any way he can.

“The takeaway is this: There are people working on different aspects for housing right now,” Smith said. “The problem is we’re going to land in a budget cycle and they will not want to open the budget. We have played this game before. So I am watching to see some creative way for the budget to be open.

“The short answer is, yes we have an ask,” he continued. “ it’s a sizable ask. It’s enough to make a difference. We’ve got more momentum than we’ve ever had so I think housing is absolutely going to be within grasp. There are other services I want to focus on as well. The wrap around services like mental health and counseling. Our children have witnessed horrible things through these tragedies. The workers who helped during and after. They’ve seen it all. I think if you talked to a teacher right now, they will probably tell you that they are seeing it in the classroom. So I encourage all of our schools to reach out for those dollars right now. Children can pull those dollars down, because we know there is a tremendous need.”