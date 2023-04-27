Perry County residents will soon be given another opportunity to serve their community and receive help with food nutrition and access through the work of FoodCorps, according to a statement from FoodCorps.

FoodCorps is a nationwide nonprofit whose mission is to connect students to nourishing food through garden and nutrition education.

The organization, the statement said, is currently recruiting for five service members to place in Hazard for the coming school year. Officials with FoodCorps said they are very excited to be starting a new program in Kentucky, specifically in Hazard, as this will be the organization’s first partnership in the state and they “have big hopes for it.”

FoodCorps is currently recruiting five members to serve at sites in Perry County (mainly Hazard) from August 2023 through July 2024. Service members will receive a $33,000 stipend for 11 months of service, including health insurance and an education award over $6,000 upon completion of their term. This year FoodCorps is also offering a referral bonus program. If referred candidates are selected and remain in service for at least 90 days, applicants will receive $250 for each successful candidate.

Service members duties range from partnering with cafeteria staff and nutrition departments to hosting taste tests, leading hands on lessons in the garden and classrooms and more.

FoodCorps partners with schools and communities to nourish kids’ health, education and sense of belonging so that every child experiences the joy and power of food. AmeriCorps members serve alongside educators and school nutrition leaders to provide kids with nourishing meals, food education and culturally affirming experiences with food that celebrate and nurture the whole child.

Building on this direct service, FoodCorps advocates for policy change, grows networks and develops leaders in service of every kid’s health and well-being. FoodCorps officials said their goal is that by 2030, every child will have access to food education and nourishing food in school.

If you know someone who loves food, education and community work, this could be the perfect opportunity for them. To be considered for a FoodCorps service member position, you must:

• Be 18 years or older by the start of your service term;

• Be a legal, permanent resident of the United States; and

• Hold a high school diploma, GED or equivalent at the start of service.

Individual service positions differ by location. There may be additional requirements, such as language proficiencies and access to a vehicle, depending on the site to which you apply.

All FoodCorps service members must pass a three-part background check to be eligible for service, including clearing the National Sex Offender Public Registry, state background checks in your state of service and residence at time of application and an FBI criminal history check (fingerprint-based). This position includes access to vulnerable populations (individuals with disabilities, senior citizens, and/or youth).

To successfully perform their duties, service members must be able to stand for extended periods of time to teach; supervise groups of children in- and outdoors; perform manual labor in the school garden, including digging, getting up and down, lifting garden equipment; aid children in the garden; coordinate and organize meetings; recruit and manage volunteers; and travel to and from National Orientation and gatherings as required.

FoodCorps is a member of the AmeriCorps network. All FoodCorps service members are full-time AmeriCorps members and are therefore bound by AmeriCorps rules and regulations, including abiding by AmeriCorps prohibited activities and ensuring that volunteers abide by prohibited activities, which can be found in the member contract and FoodCorps Service Member Handbook. See www.americorps.gov for more information about AmeriCorps service.

To see local FoodCorps service sites, visit, https://foodcorps.org/apply/where-youll-serve/. To apply, visit, https://foodcorps.org/apply/.