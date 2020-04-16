Former local cheerleaders Alyssa Daniels, Chloe East, Mishaela Feltner and Brittany Gilliam helped the University of the Cumberlands cheerleading squad capture a title and qualify for Nationals recently.
Gilliam transferred to UC from Eastern Kentucky University.
The University of the Cumberlands cheerleading team made program history at the end of February, becoming the first squad to win a NAIA regional cheer competition. The UC squad won the Mideast region. With the win, Cumberlands secured an automatic berth into the NAIA National Championships.
“I’m really proud of our team and the way they battled throughout the entire competition,” said Cumberlands Coach RJ Conroy. “We dug ourselves into an early hole, but rebounded with a strong performance in the finals.”
Cumberlands recorded a 73.9 in the first round, which accounted for 25 percent of its overall score. The Patriots, who were in third place in round one, rallied with a comeback. Cumberlands notched its second highest score of the season, an 83.1 in the final round.
The Patriots finished with an overall score of 80.73 to narrowly edge out Georgetown for the title. Life posted the best score in the first round and placed third in the region.
It marks the second straight year that Cumberlands has qualified for Nationals. Cumberlands placed fifth at the Championships in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.