A Whitesburg woman pleaded guilty last week to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with her alleged actions while employed as the bookkeeper at a Perry County coal company.
According to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Robert M. Duncan, on Aug. 27, Sherry Thomas, 50, pleaded guilty to the charges before U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom. As a result of the plea, Thomas faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years on the wire fraud charge and two years on the identity theft charge, as well as a potential maximum fine of $500,000.
According to her plea agreement, Thomas was employed as the office manager and bookkeeper for the Carbon River Coal Corporation, from the 1980s until January 2019. While working there, the agreement said, rather than paying the appropriate expenses and taxes for the corporation, Thomas engaged in a scheme to defraud the corporation of its funds. Specifically, between July 18, 2013 and November 21, 2018, Thomas wrote 173 checks to herself, from the corporation’s accounts, totaling $238,052.23, and deposited them into her personal account. In writing the checks, Thomas forged the signature stamp of the vice president of the corporation, without his permission, the agreement said.
The investigation was conducted by IRS Criminal Investigations and the Department of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nick Rabold.
Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8.
