A former Perry County employee of the U.S. Postal Service was indicted recently by a federal grand jury on a charge which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
On July 25, the grand jury charged Donna Jean Sellers, age and address unavailable, with a single charge of misappropriation of postal service funds. The charge, according to the indictment, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a potential fine of up to $250,000 and three years of supervised release.
According to the indictment, while employed as a sales, service/distribution associate for the U.S. Postal Service in Perry County, did, “unlawfully loan, use, pledge, hypothecate, embezzle and convert to her own use money and property coming into her own hands and under her control ...”
The indictment said the crime occurred between July and October 2017 and the total amount of the misappropriation was more than $1,000.
According to court documents, Sellers is set to appear in U.S. District Court in London Aug. 8 for an initial appearance/arraignment.
