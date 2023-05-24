Forum held to discuss possible Leatherwood/Viper Elementary consolidation; vote set for May 25 special meeting

Parents, students and faculty gathered at Leatherwood Elementary May 23, for a public forum hosted by the Perry County Board of Education to discuss the potential merger of Leatherwood Elementary and Viper Elementary.

The board announced on May 24 that a special meeting will be held at 11 a.m. May 25 at the board’s central office. The proposed consolidation will be voted on at that time.

According to board members, the possible consolidation of Leatherwood with Viper is driven by the declining population of students and the community in Leatherwood.

"Leatherwood's projected student enrollment for the next school year is 87 students," said Kent Campbell, Perry County Schools superintendent.

Enrollment has decreased by 57 percent since the 2013-2014 school year when Leatherwood had 200 students enrolled, he said.

Despite the decline in enrollment numbers, many parents stated at the meeting they believe that alternative options should be explored before considering consolidation with Viper.

Parent Mary Osborne told the board the move would cause “instability.”

"To relocate these kids would cause immediate instability,” he said. “Children that experience instability demonstrate worse social and academic outcomes than children that are stable. This will put the children in Leatherwood at a higher risk for behavioral problems. Forcing displacement of these children puts them at an economic disadvantage."

Campbell said he understands the parents’ feelings on the matter

"The community is passionate about their school, and they should be,” Campbell said. “They love it here, and they're proud to be Wildcats.”

The forum was organized by the board to provide parents with an opportunity to voice their opinions on the potential consolidation. Seven community members registered to speak, but only four took the podium to express their views on the matter.

"The next step in the process would be to hold a board meeting and include the consolidation of Leatherwood into Viper on the agenda. The five board members will then vote either yes to consolidate or no to keep Leatherwood open," explained Campbell.

Campbell emphasized that nobody likes to be in limbo and expressed a desire to resolve this matter promptly.

"The parents want to know, the students and teachers want to know. We have to make a decision whether to consolidate or keep it open," Campbell added. "If they consolidate, the students will be attending a high-performance school. They would have access to more educational opportunities, extracurricular activities, and special classes such as P.E., art, STEM, etc."

At the time of the event, teachers from Leatherwood declined to comment on the possible merger.

Campbell assured that more information would be released in the coming days as the board makes efforts to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.