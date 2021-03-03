The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky is currently collecting donations to help fund relief for people affected by the recent severe flooding in southeastern Kentucky.
The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky is a community foundation focused on improving the quality of life in southeastern Kentucky. They are currently working to provide relief for people who have been impacted by the severe flooding and heavy storms that took place and caused massive damage for many this weekend.
Kristin Collins, associate executive director for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, said that the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created and is collecting donations for the Southeast Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which is designated to provide direct assistance to individuals through direct grants and a partnership with the American Red Cross for relief. The amount of the grants will be determined by donations.
“It will also go to communities and businesses through our Appalachian Impact Fund and our community affiliates throughout the region and assistance for family farms through our Central Appalachian Family Farm Fund, in conjunction with the Community Farm Alliance,” Collins said.
She said that the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a nationally-accredited community foundation, has helped relief efforts in the past across the region after many faced severe damage from tornados and storms in the past, and they have strict rules and regulations they must follow for fund administration.
Collins emphasized how important it was for the community, especially fellow Eastern Kentuckians, to help those in need in the region who are working to recover from the storms.
“We can’t rely on outside help. We have to help ourselves and help each other. We’re in the region, and we’re experiencing this also,” Collins said. “On Monday, on my way to the office, I passed by two mudslides to get here, and I left because it started flooding our basement. … We’re living this also, and we want to make sure our people in Eastern Kentucky are taken care of and have the tools and resources that they need in order to recover and come back stronger as a region.”
People can make donations online at, www.appalachianky.org, or at, bit.ly/sekyfloodrelief. Checks can be mailed to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, designated for flood relief, at: 420 Main Street, Hazard, KY 41701. Collins said that people can also make donations at any Community Trust Bank locations, while specifying that the donation is being made toward the foundation’s flood relief efforts.
