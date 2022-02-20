The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) will partner with the Kentucky Center for Ag and Rural Development (KCARD), the University of Kentucky MarketReady Program and the Kentucky Horticulture Council (KHC) to bring together Kentucky agriculture producers and buyers in Prestonsburg, on Friday, Feb. 25 for a day of networking and market channel education. The event kicks off the Eastern Kentucky FarmerConference.
“The Grower-Buyer MeetUp is a great opportunity for Kentucky farm families to interact with one another and develop relationships with potential buyers,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “As we recover from the coronavirus pandemic, events like the MeetUp are important to help rekindle our economy and help our farmers find markets to sell their goods.”
The fourth annual Grower-Buyer MeetUp is a free regional workshop focused on growers, buyers, and distributors that have operations in Eastern Kentucky. The MeetUp will include more than a dozen buyers of Kentucky produce ranging across restaurants, institutions, and distributors.
“The MeetUp is a great way for our Kentucky specialty crop growers to learn about and meet several different types of buyers in one location,” said Cindy Finneseth, KHC Executive Director. “Becoming more familiar with different market channels really helps growers figure out what is best for their unique operation.”
“Helping Kentucky farmers connect with buyers, and vice versa, is something we are thrilled to be able to do in-person this year. The Meetup brings together different players in the regional supply chain to discuss new partnerships and connections,” said Olivia Vogel with KCARD. “We are eager to see the long-term results of the event.”
Meeting check-in will start at 9:30 a.m., with buyer interviews starting promptly at 10 a.m. and concluding at noon at Jenny Wiley State Park.
Space is limited at the free event. To ensure they get in, individuals are encouraged to register online at https://2022ekygrowerbuyermeetup.eventbrite.com.
Attendees are invited to stay at the park for the annual Eastern Kentucky Farmer Conference, which will follow from noon to 8:30 p.m. Friday and continues on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Conference details are available at: https://cfaky.org/2022-eastern-kentucky-farmer-conference/.