A Perry County woman is facing a felony DUI charge after an incident at a local convenience store. On March 23, KSP officer Adam Baker wrote in court documents, he responded to the Booneledge Mini Mart, where an intoxicated female was witnessed causing a disturbance in the parking lot.
Sonja Caudill, 32, of Viper, was seen standing around the gas pumps when Officer Baker arrived on scene, where she was then acknowledged entering the mini mart, the citation said. Several witnesses were gathered around her vehicle as one witness on the scene was noted to be blockading Caudill's vehicle, preventing her from trying to leave, because they feared she was too intoxicated to drive, the arrest citation said.
The citation said that, after making contact with her inside the mini mart, Caudill stated to the officer she had driven to the gas station, but was coming inside the store to call for a ride because she felt that she should not drive any further.
Baker wrote in the citation that Caudill appeared intoxicated and was unable to successfully complete the field sobriety tests administered.
Baker, the citation said, learned her driver’s license was suspended and Caudill was placed under arrest, on charges of fourth-offense DUI, and was transported to the Hazard ARH where she was read the implied consent and declined to contact an attorney.
Caudill submitted to a blood test where results are pending. She has been previously judged guilty of three DUI’s within the last 10 years. She is scheduled for arraignment on March 29.