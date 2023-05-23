The Education and Labor Cabinet recently announced that community members are encouraged to join officials from the Kentucky Occupational Safety and Health Program for a free, four-day training event to be held in Hazard in June.

The training will be held at Hazard Community and Technical College from June 6-9, and will cover a variety of topics.

Events will be held:

Tuesday, June 6

• OSH Overview

8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

A safe and healthy work environment free from recognized hazards is expected in every workplace in the commonwealth. Join one of Kentucky OSH’s representatives for a look at current safety and health topics as well as a breakdown of enforcement measures and voluntary consultation services available from the program.

• Wage and Hour Overview

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet’s Division of Wages and Hours enforces laws pertaining to minimum wage, overtime, child labor and much more. Attend this event to learn about the administration and enforcement of wage and hour laws in the commonwealth.

• Injury and Illness Record keeping – 0.4 CEU

12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone responsible for maintaining injury and illness records will want to register to attend this important workshop, which delves into the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s rule 29 CFR 1904. The presenter will provide an in-depth look at record keeping regulations and guidelines that pertain to OSHA 300, 301 and 301A forms. Information will be provided about the compliance directive Kentucky OSH uses to evaluate your company’s records. The workshop provides continuing education credit through Eastern Kentucky University’s OSHA Training Institute Education Center. A record keeping exercise is also part of the course, time permitting.

Wednesday, June 7

• Hazard Communication

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Get a detailed look at the requirements of Hazard Communication (29 CFR 1910.1200) and an employee's "right-to-know" about the hazards of chemicals they may be exposed to on the job. Attendees will learn about the development and implementation of a hazard communication program, container labeling, safety data sheets (SDS), trade secrets and employee training.

• Bloodborne Pathogens

12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This presentation examines how to reduce or eliminate employee exposure to blood or other potentially infectious materials for employees with exposure pursuant to 29 CFR 1910.1030. Topics include components of a written Exposure Control Plan, engineering and work practice controls, universal precautions, personal protective equipment, housekeeping, warning signs and labels, employee training and recordkeeping.

Thursday, June 8

• Powered Industrial Trucks

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Learn about OSHA regulations and standards pertaining to Powered Industrial Trucks (29 CFR 1910.178). Topics include the selection and use of gasoline, electric, or liquid petroleum gas PITs; equipment; battery charging; dock boards; safety provisions; training; traffic rules; safe operating procedures; and more.

• Trenching and Excavations

12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This session addresses 29 CFR 1926 Subpart P and focuses on excavations. Topics include soil classification and instrumentation, shoring techniques, trench boxes, competent persons and excavation hazards.

Friday, June 9

• Fall Protection

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Learn fall protection standards for general industry and construction, as well as other industry standards pertaining to fall protection during this session. This seminar will focus on fall protection systems, descriptions and requirements for various types of fall protection equipment and training.

• Permit-Required Confined Space

12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This session will provide information about confined space regulations, including proper assessment of the confined space environment. It includes entry into continuous and closed confined space systems. The session will also focus on emergency entry into all confined spaces and required training.

To register, visit, https://bit.ly/44iym6H.