Accelecom, a Kentucky-based high-speed fiber optics provider and exclusive wholesaler of the Kentucky Wired Project, and Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks with operations in Morehead, have teamed up to launch six free Wi-Fi sites throughout the Eastern Kentucky region that has been devastated by major flooding.

Since the flooding hit the region, communications have been sparse at best, said representatives of the companies. Families affected and those traveling to the area to aid relief efforts are struggling to get communication points up and running, said the officials. The two companies said they realized there was a huge opportunity to help support those impacted and got to work on Friday, Aug. 5.

By Monday, Aug. 8, Accelecom was able to establish six working Wi-Fi sites using 14 LX5 units donated by Rajant. Each zone covers an arc of approximately 200 meters from the installation point.

These zones are open to anyone and can be found at the following locations:

Letcher County Health Center

115 E Main Street

Whitesburg, KY

Network: FEMA Rajant

Password: Accelecom

Knott County Health Center

880 W Main Street

Hindman, KY

Network: Knott Rajant

Password: Accelecom

Perry County Health Center

239 Lovern Street

Hazard, KY

Network: Redcross Rajant

Password: Accelecom

Kentucky River District Health Department

441 Gorman Hollow Road

Hazard, KY

Network: Rajant - Perry Co. - 5Ghz

Password: Accelecom

Leslie County Health Center

78 Maple Street

Hyden, KY

Network: Rajant - Leslie Co - 5Ghz

Password: Accelecom

Owsley County Health Center

282 KY 28

Booneville, KY

Network: Rajant - Owsley Co. - 5Ghz

Password: Accelecom

“The Kentucky Wired project started as an Eastern Kentucky idea, and Accelecom’s reach has grown the most in this region,” said Kathryn Robertson, Accelecom director of business development. “When we heard about the devastation from the floods, we wanted to help and knew we could turn to Rajant for support. Wi-Fi is a critical yet often under recognized necessity. Finding a way to provide access to Eastern Kentuckians was an easy decision.”

“The free Wi-Fi zones are already helping with cleanup and recovery efforts. The first zone activated was the Letcher County Health Center, and the people working with the FEMA operation located adjacent to the building were the first to connect. We knew these zones would benefit the community, but it feels great to see it in person and know that we are helping,” said Justin Warren, Rajant sales director.

Since the flooding occurred, over 1,300 people have been rescued, but crews are still struggling to reach people who remain cut off. Telephone landline services have also been disrupted, adding stress to those desperately searching for their loved ones. Being able to offer Wi-Fi to these communities swiftly is a powerful and advantageous tool for those in the area to provide aid, to continue search and rescue efforts and to be able to let folks know they’re safe, said company officials.

Before the devastation, the two companies said they had already been working hard together to provide broadband access to under served communities throughout Eastern Kentucky and Appalachia.

“By extending Accelecom’s fiber network via the Rajant Kinetic Mesh networking, under served communities can now quickly deploy services, which until now, only major cities could afford. They include such things as public safety cameras, smart meters, smart parking, public event Wi-Fi and more,” said Warren.

It’s because of this infrastructure that the Wi-Fi spots went live so quickly, said officials.

“We’re a fiber business built by locals to support local communities; we’re invested in the well-being of our communities and this is Kentucky’s network. These Wi-Fi zones are just one more way we are proving our commitment to our fellow Kentuckians and communities,” said Robertson.

The Kentucky River District Health Department, which suffered damages to their offices along with having staff impacted by the flooding, has also been hard at work since the flooding occurred.

According to Scott Lockard, Director of Kentucky River District Health Department, the health department has always focused on identifying the needs of the community and working with partners to meet those needs. “We recognize that many members of our community have lost internet and communication services. The ability to connect to the free Wi-Fi established by Accelecom and Rajant at each of our health departments will help the members of our community during this crisis,” said Lockard. “Entities responding with services to our residents such as FEMA and the Red Cross will also be able to do so more efficiently with the high-speed internet these networks offer.”

For more information on Accelecom or the free Wi-Fi locations, visit, www.accelecom.net.