On Feb. 28, the Kentucky House passed HB 244, sponsored by Rep. Chris Fugate.
This measure, according to a statement from the Kentucky House Republican Caucus, would establish the National Guard Youth Challenge Program within the Department of Military Affairs. The Kentucky Guard Youth Challenge Program is designed to help at-risk youth reach goals, complete high school and teach valuable life skills.
“Since 1993, the Challenge Program has been shaping young people’s lives for the better,” Fugate said. “With over 5,400 graduates, the program has been a big success in the commonwealth. The Challenge Academy intervenes and reclaims the lives of at-risk teenagers.”
The program, the statement said, is designed to improve life skills and employment potential of participants by providing military-based training and supervised work experience, together with core program components of assisting participants to receive a high school diploma or its equivalent. It also is designed to help with leadership development, promote fellowship and community service, develop life coping skills and job skills, and improve physical fitness and health.
“The program offers specialized individual lesson plans for its participants, which is meant to help them stay the course to graduate. The statement said the legislation ensures students are receiving the same education as any public school, without requiring more money allocated to the program, while learning skills to help improve their lifestyle,” added Fugate.
Currently, there are two academies across the state, the Bluegrass Challenge Academy and the Appalachian Challenge Academy. HB 244 would establish the program as its own school district, allowing it to use the same statewide student information system for recording data used by local school districts. It would also allow for the Academy to provide data to the Kentucky Department of Education necessary to generate school report cards. The Challenge Academy is fully funded by state and federal money and would not receive any SEEK funds.
For more information about this legislation visit, legislature.ky.gov.