A new business has officially opened in Hazard. On July 23, community members gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Game On with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, back-to-school bash and customer appreciation event all rolled into one.
“We’re like a sporting goods, game apparel, spirit wear store,” said Mina Campbell, the owner of Game On. The store, Campbell said, offers a variety of items including trophies, plaques, Letterman jackets, shirts, team uniforms, embroidery and more.
“We have a great designer in-house and we screen print in-house,” said Campbell.
Campbell, who said she used to work at Fugates’ Entertainment Center, said the idea came when that business had to close its doors, explaining that she had worked with schools before too and saw that people would need a place to hang out after school.
“When Fugates Cinema closed due to going digital, I knew that there was a need,” she said, adding that she began thinking of ideas and knew that sports would never go out of business.
With that idea, Campbell said, she opened up a business in Jackson where she quickly gained attention from Hazard and Perry County schools and community members. Eventually, she said, many of her customers were from this area, so she just decided to move the business over here.
Campbell said one of her most frequent customers is Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini, and she is grateful for his help.
“Happy put me on the map,” said Campbell.
Not only can customers come in to purchase items, said Campbell, but they can also go to the back room and watch the items be made and they can lounge on the sectional couch and watch television. “
We strive to please our customers. We want to give our customers the best customer service experience that we can,” she said.
Mobelini said the store will help to promote local businesses and increase school spirit.
“I think it’s great that we have a local sports store for all the schools in the area, and I think all the schools need to support locally,” said Mobelini.
The store is located in the Grand Vue Plaza, and will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and will be closed Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.