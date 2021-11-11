One of Perry County’s newest businesses is continuing to celebrate its recent opening and steady growth of customers. Karen Harvey, owner of Geeks and Antiques, said she purchased the business at the end of August and has been open since, slowly growing her customer base.

The business, said Harvey, was the result of her love of retro games, as well as the many unknowns brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Two years at home with COVID, sitting in the bedroom going stir crazy and I got out in May, and I went to every yard sale that I could go to. I bought so much stuff I didn’t know what to do with it, so I bought a business,” said Harvey. “I bought this little business because I love video games and retro toys, and I had a big collection of them so I decided I would sell them.”

Harvey said she has always had an interest in collecting antiques and retro toys.

“I just love toys and retro and vintage and antiques, and I’ve collected them my whole life,” she said.

Harvey said her supply of items is very high currently, so she will not be accepting more items unless it is for trades on certain items.

“Right now I’m not buying anything because I have way too much stock but I will trade on video games and video game systems if they’ve got something really good, or I will buy if they’ve got something I really want because video games are really hard to come by right now,” said Harvey.

The business, located next to Jiffy Cash across from the Mother Goose building, is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. Harvey said the shop does not currently have a phone number, but does have a Facebook page.