On Aug. 4, GoodRx announced it is currently offering free online healthcare provider visits to Kentucky residents impacted by local flooding.
Now through the end of August, Kentuckians can visit, goodrx.com/ky, and use the code KY-CARE-100 to be seen by a licensed medical provider on GoodRx Care for a variety of conditions not requiring lab work.
Thousands of Kentuckians across the state have been impacted by the devastating flooding, which may prevent them from getting treatment for new or existing conditions. Using GoodRx Care, residents with or without insurance can speak with licensed medical providers for fast and easy treatment of a variety of conditions such as the flu, UTIs and more.
GoodRx Care can also be used to get quick access to medication that may have been lost or left behind during flooding and evacuation. During the telehealth appointment, a medical provider can refill existing medications and send them to a local pharmacy for pick up or mail them directly to a household, anywhere in the state. Residents in need can also find quality information from physicians on relevant topics or questions at GoodRx Health.
“We know this is a challenging time for Kentuckians, so we want to be there to support however we can,” said Doug Hirsch, co-founder and co-CEO of GoodRx. “Rebuilding homes and lives after a natural disaster is difficult enough. No one should also be worrying about how to access and afford their healthcare.”
For more information, visit, www.goodrx.com/ky.