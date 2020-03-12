On March 3, community members and local leaders gathered at the Black Gold Plaza for the grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony for Gordmans. Before the store was opened, store representatives presented a donation to a local school.
Store Manager Keesha Campbell said she was thankful for the opportunity for the store to be located in Hazard, and is looking forward to seeing how things go. Gordmans, Campbell said, is part of the Stage community of stores that is delivering a whole new shopping experience, with everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores. After explaining store details, Campbell presented a $1,000 donation to the Hazard High School.
City and county officials said they were excited for the addition of Gordmans to the community, and they expect great things to come of the partnership.
“We’re real excited in the City of Hazard,” said Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini. “It provides jobs, it gives people a place to shop, you don’t have to go out of town. We’ve got everything on a roll. We’ve got a ton of momentum.”
Janet Smith, president of the Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce, agreed, adding that the chamber was “thrilled” to have the store locate in Hazard, and that it is expected that Gordmans will add more than 20 jobs to the area.
“We’ve got a lot of exciting things happening here. This is another piece of the puzzle. It does create an opportunity for people to shop,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “I think it will draw not only shopping for our people, but draw people back to our region to shop (from other areas).”
The first 100 guests in line at the grand opening celebration received a free gift and had an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.
