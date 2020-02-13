Since Aug. 2019, several Goody’s locations in Eastern Kentucky have begun to convert to Gordmans stores. Next month, 25 Kentucky Gordmans locations, including the one in Hazard, will have their grand opening ceremonies.
Gordmans’ grand opening bash celebration is scheduled for March 3 at 9 a.m. at the Black Gold Plaza. The festivities will kick off with a ribbon cutting and will be followed with a $1,000 donation presented to a local school in each new store location. The Hazard Gordmans will be making their donation to Hazard High School.
Gordmans, company officials said, is part of the Stage community of stores that is delivering a new shopping experience, with everyone’s favorite brands at prices lower than department stores. To further create convenience and a little something extra, store representatives said that customers can ship their Amazon orders to the in-store Amazon Counter for fast, flexible and secure package pick-up.
“At Gordmans, we’ve put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home,” said Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage Stores. “New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media.
“At our Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations, we’re inviting area communities to join city representatives at the ribbon cuttings where we will recognize and support local schools,” said Glazer. “We are proud to be part of so many Kentucky communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth. Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities.”
As part of the festivities, Gordmans will be offering giveaways and other fun surprises.
The first 100 guests in line at the grand opening bash celebration will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card. Additionally, company representatives said, guests who enroll in the Style Circle Rewards program will enjoy payback rewards, a birthday gift and more. Goody’s, Peebles and Stage department store guests also can keep earning and redeeming Style Circle Rewards without any losing any previously earned points or rewards. Guests who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20 percent off their first day’s purchases. Also, guests will be able to utilize their current Goody’s, Peebles or Stage credit cards at Gordmans.
The last day for Goody’s is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22. Store officials said that they plan to have a special sale before their closing date, but have not announced what it will be.
