Today, May 28, in collaboration with the Department for Local Government, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $5 million in grants to six local governments for water and sewer projects across Kentucky.
“I wish we could physically celebrate these awards together, but as we continue to keep Kentuckians safe from COVID-19, I am glad these projects will improve the quality of life for our families in these areas,” said Gov. Beshear. “Reliable water and sewer are basic human necessities,” he said.
DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene said this funding will be used to improve critical infrastructure for the selected cities and counties. “These projects are vitally important and protect Kentuckians from water shortages, public safety concerns and environmental hazards,” said Keene.
Perry County was one of the selected recipients, and was awarded a $1,169,986 grant from ARC in conjunction with $604,272 in funding from other sources. This funding will be used for the Vicco Wastewater Treatment Plant and Sewer Collection Project. With the funding, the county will update the existing facility and will add new equipment and sewer lines. These upgrades will bring the Perry County Water and Sewer District into compliance with Kentucky Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (KPDES) regulations, contributing to better health for Perry County residents.
“This is a much needed project. The system has been outdated for 20-plus years,” said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander. He continued, “Any time you can bring infrastructure like this to a community, it makes the quality of life much better for everyone.”
