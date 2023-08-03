A year after Perry County was devastated by a flood, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, alongside Judge-Executive Scott Alexander and Mayor "Happy" Mobelini, announced several projects and funds totaling $1.3 million aimed at revitalizing the community.

"As we stand here, one year later, the governor has brought more good news. Our hearts are still hurt for those who are still struggling. We’re going to work to continue to get them to where they need to be. It’s through partnerships and teamwork with the governor that a lot of this has happened,” said Alexander. "It takes a total team effort and we have an amazing team here.”

Mobelini recalled the confusion in the aftermath of the flooding.

“The day after the flood, we were all in here and no one knew what they were doing. But now we have a plan, and we wouldn’t have a plan without the governor's support,” said Mobelini.

Beshear announced that the new funding would be allocated for the development of community parks, improvements to Perry County Park trails, the extension of sewer lines along Upper Second Creek Rd and upgrades to recycling efforts countywide.

“When this flood hit a year ago, its scope was so huge, its damage so devastating, that it was hard to know where to start,” said Beshear. “What we knew immediately is that this would be one of the toughest, if not the toughest rebuilds the United States has ever seen. But we also knew that it happened to the toughest of people. I hope despite everything that we lost on those couple days, that you did not lose hope then and are seeing more hope now. Let me tell you that while I believe we have worked hard this last year, I can’t wait until for you to see what happens in year two.”

Beshear also emphasized that the recovery process is about more than just reconstruction.

“It's not building houses, it’s building neighborhoods, our job shouldn’t be rebuilding, it should be revitalization,” said Beshear.

Beshear unveiled the selection of specific projects to be funded.

"First we have some good news from the Land and Conservation Fund,” said Beshear. “They have selected Perry County to receive $150,000 to complete two projects. One will develop a new community park in Viper. The other will improve the campground at Eagles Landing,” said Beshear.

“I’ve also recommended Perry County receive $80,000 to improve the Perry County Park. These funds will construct trails for jogging and hiking in the park.”

According to a statement from Beshears office, these upgrades to the park will include a looped, interconnecting trail system for people to hike, jog, bike and walk

“In addition, I’m happy to present $764,000 to help extend sewer lines along Upper Second Creek Rd. I know this project is a major undertaking and we’re happy to help.”

According to the statement, these funds construct more than 23,000 feet of sewer line along Upper Second Creek Road from the railroad crossing to Edgewood Court. The project also includes the construction of 45 manholes, new stream crossings and pump stations. This will be the first phase of a three-phase project and will be funded by the Community Development Block Grant program.

“Finally, and this puts us over a million, I’m announcing $220,000 to help Perry County purchase equipment to help in recycling efforts.”

These funds will be used to help purchase new equipment to reduce its pollution footprint in Southeast Kentucky. The new equipment will reduce the number of recyclable materials that are placed in landfills, according to the statement.

The funds will also support the construction of a strengthened bridge leading to the future Sky View housing community, said the statement, a vital project aimed at providing homes for flood victims.