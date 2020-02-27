On Monday, Feb. 24, Gov. Andy Beshear visited Hazard City Hall to present more than $4 million in grants to improve Eastern Kentucky communities by updating infrastructure and creating 200 jobs. The grants were awarded in collaboration with the Department for Local Government (DLG).
Before presenting the grant checks, Beshear discussed coal severance tax revenue, his proposed budget and many of his plans for the future.
To relieve some of the economic burden generated by the decline of coal, Beshear discussed reinvestment in coal communities.
“I know for our coal counties times have been tough, especially these last 10 years,” Beshear said. “You’ve been hit hard, especially in this county.”
He said he recently submitted a budget for the legislature to consider that would return all coal severance funds back to coal counties after paying the required debt service on water and sewer infrastructure and the state’s administrative costs.
Beshear estimated this would mean $18 million in additional funding for coal counties over the 2020-2022 biennium.
“Our coal miners have worked hard in dangerous conditions for decades to keep the lights on for all of our families,” Beshear said. “This $18 million is not everything they need or deserve, but it’s a start. We want to rebuild the economies in our coal communities to better serve Kentucky families after devastating losses in the industry.”
Beshear also said his proposed budget would add funding to public education, healthcare, rural roads and social work.
“We invested heavily in public education,” said Beshear. “I believe education is the key to everything here in Kentucky,” he said, explaining that he believes education will lead to better jobs and futures for future generations. “I am tired of being 47th in per capita income in the country. That means we are the third poorest.”
A better educated workforce will bring in better paying jobs, he said, so his proposed budget will allow them to put in another $400 million for the education system, as well as proposing a $2,000 raise across the board to each teacher in the state.
While speaking about rural hospitals and healthcare, Beshear stated that his budget fully funds expanded medicaid which will keep hospitals open.
“Over the last four years, we’ve seen this really disturbing trend,” he said. “Kids that qualify for KCHIP, which is Medicaid for children, are not getting signed up.”
His budget proposal, he said, will put an additional $2 million in the budget to go out and find those children so his administration can ensure that all Kentucky children have a form of healthcare. Beshear said his budget also would fund 350 new social workers in an attempt to end child abuse in the state.
Beshear said his proposed budget will also take care of rural roads, which is heavily needed in areas like Perry County. “You all have a lot of road work going on,” he said. “Our rural roads are the seventh most dangerous in the country,” said Beshear, stating that something needed done to change those statistics. To try and do his part in changing them, he said, he included $100 million in his proposed budget to assist with road safety in rural areas.
After discussing his budget and plans for the future, Beshear awarded the Perry County Fiscal Court with two grants totaling more than $4 million in funding for two projects.
“It is clear that Hazard and this county are working together to move forward for our people and for our families,” Beshear said . The state, he said, doesn’t just give out money — they provide it to where it was earned. The county and city, he said, have been working together very efficiently to have this opportunity.
The first check presented was in the amount of $3,562,352.
“The county will use this funding to renovate the Perry building to improve efficiency at the SYKES center,” said Beshear. “The project includes demolishing and rebuilding the existing interior of the building, and modifying the mechanical, electrical, plumbing and data systems.”
This grant check was formed from $1,562,352 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and $2 million from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Upon completion, Beshear said, this project will improve productivity for SYKES and will create 200 full-time jobs.
Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said he is thankful for the funding and the opportunity to bring more jobs to the area.
“We know there’s no big secret that we’ve lost a lot of jobs, and the only way we’re going to build our economy in Appalachia and East Kentucky is by creating good jobs for people,” said Alexander. “We face a lot of challenges and we know that. But we know that without expanding our tax base and creating new jobs, we’re not going to be able to address any of that.”
These funds and jobs that will come from the grant, Alexander said, will go a long way for Hazard and Perry County.
Beshear also awarded the Perry County Fiscal Court with a $500,000 ARC grant for the Route 80 Water Systems Interconnect Project to prevent gaps in water service during shortages. The county, Beshear said, will use the ARC funding in conjunction with $1.2 million from the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) fund to install a water main connecting Perry and Knott county water systems, which will allow Perry County to purchase water from Knott County when necessary during water shortages. These updates will serve 15 businesses, including the regional hospital, and 1,500 households during disruptions in the Hazard water supply, said Beshear.
“This will increase up to a million gallons a day that the city has access to,” said Alexander, stating that they will need it as the county and city grow their businesses.
After the grants were awarded, Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini named Beshear and his party members present as dukes and duchesses of Hazard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.